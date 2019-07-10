How to Watch the Prime Day Concert with Taylor Swift

Prime Day isn't the only big day on Amazon's calendar.

On Wednesday, July 10 at 9pm (ET), Taylor Swift will headline the Amazon Prime Day Concert 2019. The concert will air live in over 200 countries and only Prime members will be able to watch. (Not a Prime member? You can sign up for your free 30-trial here).

What's more, Prime members will have on-demand access to the concert after it has aired. The concert celebrates the best in Amazon entertainment. Ten-time Grammy Award winning artist Taylor Swift will be joined by Dua Lipa, SZA, and Becky G.

How to listen to songs from the Prime Day Concert

Want to get pumped for tonight's Prime Day Concert? Amazon Music has a curated list of songs from the show's featured performers. If you have an Alexa-enabled device like an Echo Dot, you can ask Alexa to play the Prime Day Concert playlist. This voice command allows you to instantly listen to the artists' chart-topping songs including Taylor Swift's new single, "You Need To Calm Down." Also on the playlist are Dua Lipa's power anthem,"New Rules," SZA's "The Weekend," and "Mayores" by Becky G.

It's also worth mentioning that Prime members can currently get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99 cents. (Normally, it's $7.99/month after a 30-day free trial). This premium service lets users stream over 50 million songs ad-free without limitations.

Last year, Ariana Grande headlined the inaugural Prime Day concert. This year, Amazon has a wide range of events leading up to Prime Day, including early Whole Foods Prime Day deals and a stream of the best Prime Day Twitch deals.

Prime Day itself will begin on Monday, July 15 at 3am ET. It will last for 48 hours, which makes it the longest Prime Day in the event's 5-year history. Stay tuned to our Prime Day page for all the latest news and best deals.