Google Stadia sucks a lot less with this $80-off Black Friday deal

Google Stadia is only a few weeks old, but it's already the subject of a big sale — sort of. For Black Friday, Google is offering the Stadia Premiere Edition ($129) along with the Google Nest router and two relay points ($349) for $398, if you buy them together. That's a saving of $80, which is not too shabby for a complete game-streaming setup with Wi-Fi powerful enough to support it.

Google Stadia Premiere + Nest Router: was $478, now $398 @Google

Google Stadia Premiere Edition comes with a controller and Chromecast Ultra. The Google Nest router comes with two relay points. Together, they'll ensure a seamless game-streaming experience, no console required.View Deal

If you're just catching up on the Google Stadia discourse, the pitch is pretty straightforward. Rather than installing a game on a PC or console, Stadia lets you stream games to your TV, computer or smartphone from the cloud. With the Premiere Edition, you'll get a Chromecast Ultra, a Stadia Controller and three months of Google's Stadia Pro subscription, which lets you play games in 4K. Bear in mind that you'll still need to buy games à la carte.

Then there's the Google Nest router, which provides fast, reliable Wi-Fi all around your home. The router itself is small and unobtrusive, not to mention incredibly easy to set up. There's no denying that it's a bit expensive, as routers go. But on the other hand, you'll also get two relay points included, which means that you'll be able to ensure quality Internet connectivity in the far corners of very big houses.

Even with the sale, $398 is not a small sum. But Stadia and Nest are both brand-new, and Google isn't known for frequent discounts on its gadgets. If you're looking to completely revamp your gaming setup at home, this might be the cheapest it gets for a while.

We'll be rounding up the best Black Friday gaming deals all week long, so be sure to check back often for the best savings.