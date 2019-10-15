October Democratic Debate Live Stream: Start Time and How to Watch

Round 4 of the DNC debates is about to go down. Yes, the candidates will take a break from their drama to gather in Westerville, Ohio for three hours of verbal jousting.

Will former vice president Joe Biden get to explain why he's not taken the fight to President Trump, who's been asking "Where's Hunter?" Can Sen. Elizabeth Warren continue to move up in the ranks, and how will she handle the increased focus of her competitors? We're as curious as you are, so here's everything you need to know to watch the 4th Democratic debate live online.

Outside of those front-runners, we're curious if other candidates will obliterate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard for her stances on Syria or anti-DNC statements and flip-flopping on attending the debate. Sen. Kamala Harris seems to be focusing her energy on talking about impeaching President Trump, and that should lead to some interesting debate.

As for former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and the rest of the field? Well, if they don't hit a home run tonight, the odds of their appearance in a 5th debate are likely as low as entrepreneur Andrew Yang's polling numbers.

Sens. Bernie Sanders and Cory Booker fill out the rest of the stage, but with the former's health issues and the latter's lack of an ability to grab the conversation, neither seem to be threats to the pack.

When is the 4th Democratic debate? Chapter 4 of the debates happens tonight (Tuesday, Oct. 15) at 8 p.m. Eastern | 5 p.m. Pacific.

Those in the U.K. need to stay up late, as it begins at 1 a.m. their time, which is technically tomorrow morning.

Tonight's Democratic debate lineup

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Sen. Cory Booker (NJ)

Sen. Kamala Harris (CA)

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (MN)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (VT)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (MA)

Mayor Pete Buttigieg (South Bend, IN)

Former housing secretary Julián Castro

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (TX)

Entrepeneur Andrew Yang

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (HI)

Billionaire Tom Steyer.

How can I watch the Democratic debates online?

Tonight's Democratic debate streams and airs on the CNN and New York Times airwaves. That means anyone with the CNN channel — or CNN International, CNN en Español — can watch it. Don't have any of those? Just open CNN.com or NYTimes.com, as it airs on those homepages as well.

Spend every hour on Facebook? Well, if you're not going to delete your Facebook account, you can live stream the debates on the Facebook pages for CNN, CNN International, CNN Politics, CNN Replay, AC360 and Erin Burnett OutFront.

CNN is on Hulu With Live TV, Sling, PlayStation Vue, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now (fka DirecTV Now).

AT&T Now: The service formerly known as DirecTV starts at $50 a month, and this Plus package includes TBS.View Deal

Fubo.TV: A streaming service with a focus on live sports, Fubo.TV starts at $55 a month and includes TBS among its channels. A cloud DVR feature lets you record certain MLB games to watch later.View Deal

Hulu + Live TV: Hulu's $45 monthly package includes TBS in its live streaming service. As with Fubo.TV, there's a cloud DVR feature for recording programs to watch later.View Deal

PlayStation Vue: The streaming service's entry-level Access package starts at $50 a month, and includes TBS. More sports channels are included in the next tier, which costs $55 a month.View Deal

YouTube TV: You'll find TBS among the 70-plus channels YouTube TV includes for $50 a month. And YouTube TV is another streaming service that boasts a cloud DVR feature.View Deal

Sling TV: Sling TV is a worthwhile option for watching tonight's game. The Orange package includes TBS and costs $15 per month. And it's possible to try out the service for a week at no cost.

How do I use a VPN to watch the Democratic debate online?

If you run into any issues while opening NYTimes.com or CNN.com, getting a message that the stream is not available in your region, you might need a VPN. A virtual private network, or VPN, can help you connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server and watch the draft as if you were at home.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Here are our favorite VPN options:

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN costs as little as $6.77 per month if you sign up for a one-year contract, and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee. Plus, you get 3 months FREE if you sign up for a one-year plan.View Deal

Cheap and secure, NordVPN is just $2.99/month for a three-year contract, while a month of service costs $11.95. NordVPN uses 2048-bit encryption, and makes it easy to use streaming services.View Deal