(Image credit: Roborock)

Vacuuming can be a serious chore. Sure, it’s nice to have a clean home, but who wants to spend their time actually cleaning? If you love having a clean home but don’t have time to clean, then a great robotic vacuum might be right for your needs. And, if you’re looking for a great robotic vacuum at an affordable price, then it’s worth considering the newly released Roborock S4.

There are a ton of things to love about the Roborock S4. For starters, the device essentially eliminates the need to vacuum yourself. The advantages of that are obvious -- you simply won’t have to spend your time cleaning the floor. But there are some hidden advantages too. For example, if you don’t have to clean your floors manually, you can set the vacuum to clean them more often, meaning you’ll ultimately have a cleaner home.

The Roborock S4 can be scheduled to work without any human interference too. In other words, you could schedule the vacuum to clean when you’re at work or out of the house, so you’ll never actually see it clean -- your home will just be clean when you get home.

Because of the fact that you don’t have to clean manually, you’ll be able to schedule the Roborock S4 to clean more often -- which is good news for those with allergies, as it means that those allergens will be cleaned much more often.

The Roborock S4 in particular has a number of great features on offer. The S4 is a pretty powerful machine -- powerful enough to suck up AA batteries -- meaning that it should be more than powerful enough to clean up the dirt and dust in your home. The vacuum is perfectly capable of cleaning hard floors too, thanks to the floating brush that can adjust its height depending on the surface that it’s cleaning.

(Image credit: Roborock)

Cleaning power aside, the Roborock S4 is pretty high-tech. The vacuum has a high-precision laser that allows it to scan each room and create an ultra-accurate map of your home. Once it creates that map, it works to clean the entire room without missing a spot. Even corners and edges will be covered, thanks to the side brush that targets dust and dirt in those otherwise hard-to-reach spots. To ensure that it doesn’t miss any spots, the vacuum offers 11 different types of sensors, which can work together to ensure the vacuum gets everything without falling off any edges.

The Roborock S4 is good at approaching things like table legs and other furniture with care, but just in case you’re worried about something fragile, you can set no-go zones for the device -- and when those zones are setup, it’ll avoid the area altogether.

Early robotic vacuum models had some battery life concerns -- but that’s not true of the Roborock S4. The device comes with a hefty 5,200mAh battery, and with that battery it can clean for up to a hefty three hours. That should be more than enough to clean your entire home without having to go back and charge halfway through cleaning.

If there’s anything missing from the Roborock S4, it’s the fact that it can’t also mop your hard floors. The lack of that feature helps ensure that the device is cheaper than it otherwise would be -- but if the idea of a device that can also mop appeals to you, it’s worth checking out the Roborock S6 instead.

The Roborock S4 has a lot going for it -- and as such you might be interested in getting it for yourself. The device is now available for purchase, and you can get it straight from Amazon. In fact, the device is now available at an impressive discount -- you can get it for $40 off, bringing the total price to only $359. For more information about the Roborock S4, head to the Roborock website.