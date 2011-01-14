20 iOS Apps for Pros

White Noise Lite

We're affected by outside stimuli more than we'd like to think. So why not exercise some control over that, especially when certain sounds can help sooth or relax us? White Noise Lite is a free utility that relies on a variety of natural (the sound of rain) and artificial (synthesized tones) sound effects to put its users at ease, all in the name of reducing the number of insomniacs in the world. Extra features include controlling when these sounds turn on and off, while the app is proven to work for anyone, ranging from adults to babies.