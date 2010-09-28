Blackberry PlayBook: Photos and Specs

Many kinds of apps

Although the PlayBook doesn’t run the standard BlackBerry OS (the BlackBerry Tablet OS is based on the QNX system RIM bought last year) it will run BlackBerry apps. If they’re designed for smaller BlackBerry screens they won’t look as crisp and clear, but they’ll still work and the PlayBook OS will upscale them to fill the whole screen. But it will also run HTML 5 apps – which get full access to the platform for everything from using the GPS to putting notifications into your inbox – and apps written for Flash and Adobe AIR. BlackBerry App World will have all these kinds of apps, but unlike iPad you're not restricted to getting apps and content from there; you can download apps from Web pages or use other app stores.