The Summer of Smartphones: 2010 Edition

Smartphones in the Summer Sun

Tom’s Guide follows new smartphone releases year round, day in and day out. While many manufacturers will wait for events like CES and MWC to announce new hardware, others operate on their own timetable or collaborate with a specific carrier like Verizon or AT&T when it comes to announcements and releases. That said, the next several months should prove to be very exciting if you’re on the hunt for a new handset.

Old favorites like RIM, Apple, and HTC have new hardware to drool over, while newcomers like Dell are hitting this ultra-competitive market with something to prove, and four new phones should help them in that regard. Most of the phones included here should be released (or at least officially announced) sometime by the end of September. Several are already official and will hit store shelves or be up for preorder in a matter of days. Regardless, this article should give you a solid idea of what to expect for smartphones over the next three to four months. If your dream phone has already landed (like the HD2 or Droid Incredible), you won’t find it here.