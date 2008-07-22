Lessons From Blackberry School
Introduction
It has only been a few days since the new iPhone 3G’s launch and the iHype craze continues to run riot — so why should we even bother to mention the boring, corporate Blackberry? Indeed, the iPhone is today’s must-have hand-held, even with its over-priced iTunes files and difficult to comprehend service plans. But for those of us who still cherish our "Crackberrys" as the most tried-and-tested mobile Internet device available — there are some sleek apps out there to add to the device’s par-excellence push-email and Internet connectivity. We might even make the most ardent iPhone-heads jealous.
Watch .avi Movies
The Curve 8310’s pre-loaded media player is supposed to allow you to watch your favorite movies in an .avi file format — yet, the results are dismal. Sometimes a movie comes to a complete halt or the sound remains out of sync by a couple of seconds. Previously, with the Blackberry 8800, we could open .jpg and .mp3 files tansferred from a PC, but the 8800’s media player could not even read Microsoft’s .wmv sample video that comes with Windows Vista, nor could we play a simple .mpeg video file from a digital camera. Watching .avi files was a complete no go.
Use Your Blackberry as a Modem
Maybe you are traveling and have no Wi-Fi access. Or perhaps you are at an airport and do not want to pay the gouge rate to access a public access point where a convicted black hat felon is just waiting to steal your information. Maybe your DSL or cable Internet connection is down, and after screaming insults over the phone to the call center help desk staffer who hardly speaks English, you can instead connect your PC or laptop to the Internet with your Blackberry.
Fight Spam
The last thing you want is for spam to clog up the limited amount of space your Blackberry account allots for received messages. To help block the scourge, Google once again offers a free-of-charge solution with its spam filter option that you can apply to mail that is forwarded to your Gmail inbox, which you can then forward to your Blackberry inbox. To set this up, you first must have your different email accounts forwarded to your Gmail Webmail address. This is done by selecting Settings on the Gmail main page on the top right-hand corner and then Accounts. There, select "Add another mail account," which takes you through the set-up process during which you input your email addresses and passwords for your different accounts.
Copy Gmail, Yahoo and Outlook Express Contacts
Importing your Webmail contacts to your Blackberry, for whatever reason, requires that you first export your Webmail contacts to Outlook Express before backing them up from the PC on which they are saved. Only then can you copy your Gmail and Yahoo as well as Outlook contacts to your Blackberry.
Download a Spell-Checker
Newer Blackberries, such as the Curve, offer spell-check utilities, but for whatever reason, RIM only recently offered the feature. For those who are satisfied with their older Blackberries but really need a spell checker after making embarrassing typos in messages to people who really count , Dynoplex’ eSpell offers a nifty solution. Dynoplex allows you to download over the air its eSpell for a free trial period of seven days. If satisfied, the application costs $19.95 to purchase.
Blog the (Really) Easy Way
Using a Blackberry to publish blog posts with Google’s Blogger, is not only easy, it can even be simpler and faster to do than from a PC. Blogger is also a lot easier to use — and it’s free — compared to other commercial blogging services, such as Typepad. Publishing just involves sending an email from your Blackberry and attaching image files of photos you want to post. Blogger then does the rest. This means no waiting until you get to your PC before posting or having to suffer through a long file attachment upload as this writer has painfully experienced in the past since all the work is done for you after you send an email. Whether you are taking snaps on an African safari, sailing in the English Channel or are scaling a peak in the Himalayas, all you have to do is take some snaps with our blackberry, input text and email it all to your blog site.
IRC Instant Messaging
According to our research, accessing and chatting with Skype requires that the Blackberry remains tethered to an Internet-connected PC, thus defeating the purpose of loading the application on the device. So when it comes to choosing a clean-and-fast way to chat with a Blackberry, Internet Relay Chat (IRC) is the hands-down favorite for this writer.
Using a Wireless Keyboard
Handset keyboards have come a long way since over a decade ago when all you could find were clumsy and heavy fold-up keyboards that had to be locked in to an equally clunky Palm Pilot device before the days of the Blackberry. Now, a new generation of keyboards can be had for your Blackberry. Light and nimble, the Freedom Input and CoolMIR are two keyboards available in the channel that are light, compact when you fold them and, most of all, offer a respite from thumb typing. This is not a review of the keyboards, but suffice to say, they work far better than the clunky versions that first became available when handheld devices were first launched.
Go Star Gazing
MicroSky offers a wonderful freeware planetarium that allows you to map-out a star-lit sky as it appears on your Blackberry. While this writer did not review all of the features, MicroSky says the planetarium can display 2.5 million stars, 8,000 deep sky objects, the constellations, the planets, the local horizon, 1,000 current comets and more. Other options include free registration and Bluetooth-GPS support. You can also use it in offline mode.
Read the Instructions Last
If you are like this writer, then you might have used your Blackberry for years before bothering to read the user’s guide. Yet, there are some nifty short cuts that exist that you may not yet know about. Here are a few for the newer Blackberries, such as the Curve: