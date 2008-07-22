Lessons From Blackberry School

Blog the (Really) Easy Way

Using a Blackberry to publish blog posts with Google’s Blogger, is not only easy, it can even be simpler and faster to do than from a PC. Blogger is also a lot easier to use — and it’s free — compared to other commercial blogging services, such as Typepad. Publishing just involves sending an email from your Blackberry and attaching image files of photos you want to post. Blogger then does the rest. This means no waiting until you get to your PC before posting or having to suffer through a long file attachment upload as this writer has painfully experienced in the past since all the work is done for you after you send an email. Whether you are taking snaps on an African safari, sailing in the English Channel or are scaling a peak in the Himalayas, all you have to do is take some snaps with our blackberry, input text and email it all to your blog site.