How to Generate Your Best Nine Instagram Photos of 2015

Time to say goodbye to 2015. What better way to commemorate the year than by looking back on your most-liked images on Instagram? Thanks to the website 2015 Best Nine, you can easily stitch your top nine photos on Instagram into a collage and share that wherever you want. Here's how to do it.

1. Navigate to www.2015bestnine.com. You can do this on your phone or your computer, but the former would make it more convenient to post to Instagram later.

2. Enter your Instagram ID.

3. Hit Get, and wait a minute or so.

4. Press and hold on the generated image on your phone to save it. If you're using a computer, right click the image and click Save Image As.

Now you can share your saved image on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or your preferred social network! Here are some of the Tom's Guide crew's best nine Instagram posts.

Cherlynn Low - @Cherlynnstagram

Michael Andronico - @Mike_Andronico

Henry T. Casey - @henrytcasey

The Tom's Guide official account - @tomsguide

Happy Holidays from all of us, and to a wonderful 2016!