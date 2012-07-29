Researchers Make Solar-Powered Ski Helmet Comms System

In collaboration with German tech company TEXSYS and the Technische Universität Berlin, researchers at Fraunhofer Institute for Reliability and Microintegration have created an innovative communications device that can be integrated directly into a ski helmet. This solar-powered module offers users a convenient way to use and control their mobile devices by integrating everything into standard ski equipment.

Completely powered by the sun, the communications module consists of two main components: the ski helmet and the glove-based control unit. The ski helmet has stereo speakers built directly into it, a microphone integrated into the helmet's chin strap and a Bluetooth receiver that wirelessly connects to you mobile device. The glove unit features an OLED display that allows users to control their mobile device with ease.

According to the researchers, the ski helmet communications devices are still in their prototype stages, but will be available for purchase by the end of 2012. The estimated cost runs a little high at 300 euros (~$400 USD), but the device could be a worthwhile investment for anybody who spends a lot of time on the slopes and their phone.