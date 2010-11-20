Trending

Zynga Announces New Game, CityVille

Tired of tending your farms? No problem.

Zynga announced on Wednesday, the release of their brand new game - CityVille.

CityVille is where Monopoly meets Main Street," said Sean Kelly, GM of CityVille. "We are thrilled to bring the world our most social game to date – building on the best-of-breed gameplay that Zynga fine-tuned with FarmVille and FrontierVille. Instead of harvesting crops you're harvesting your neighborhood, instead of clearing your friend's frontier you're working on a friend's franchise. We hope players from around the world have as much fun playing CityVille as we had building it."

Zynga's description of the game states, “Your success in CityVille will be determined by your ability to balance the needs of your people with the business of running restaurants and business, even harvesting your own crops. When you’re good enough, you can even franchise your businesses to other friends’ cities.”

With over 33 million downloads of it's popular game, FarmVille, Zynga plans to continue its legacy with its latest new release claiming CityVille to be its most "social" game yet. With an international release in five different languages, we can expect CityVille to have the same success as the other Zynga games such as FrontierVille and FarmVille. 

The game will begin it's beta testing stage in the upcoming weeks and an official release will be coming shortly after that. Currently, Zynga has over 225 million monthly active users playing their games and we don't think that number will be decreasing anytime soon - especially with the release of their exciting new game.

Will you play CityVille? Let us know what you think below.

25 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ajaygeorge007 20 November 2010 08:17
    seems beautiful!
    still I'll block that in fb :P
  • 20 November 2010 08:19
    Just when you thought it couldn't get any worse...
  • restatement3dofted 20 November 2010 08:23
    So, this is different from a multiplayer Sim City in what way?
  • jaysbob 20 November 2010 08:24
    I miss pre-app facebook.
  • hoof_hearted 20 November 2010 08:29
    All of the stupid farmville spame is one of the reasons I left facebook.
  • theshonen8899 20 November 2010 08:32
    Restatement3dofTedSo, this is different from a multiplayer Sim City in what way?
    Worse graphics.
  • seboj 20 November 2010 08:36
    Restatement3dofTedSo, this is different from a multiplayer Sim City in what way?
    It will actually be a success.
  • dillyflump 20 November 2010 09:36
    Restatement3dofTedSo, this is different from a multiplayer Sim City in what way?
    Idiots get to waste thier hard earned cash buying crappy citycash im guessing, or you can just sit there like a lemming for the next three years not getting anywhere with a plot of land big enough for a garden shed to play with... All this crap should be banned.
  • Stryter 20 November 2010 09:49
    I wonder how many children and pets will unnecessarily starve because of this game
  • squanto 20 November 2010 10:13
    wheres my Minecraft mobil!!

    Wake upon island,
    punch trees
