Samsung ATIV One 7 Is World's First Curved All-in-One

It was only a matter of time before Samsung's lust for curved displays came to the personal computer. Following in the footsteps of the company's TVs and Galaxy Note Edge smartphone, Samsung's new $1,299 ATIV One 7 all-in-one boasts a first-of-its-kind curved HD display, while sporting a beefy set of speakers that work even when the machine is powered down.



The ATIV One 7 is guaranteed to turn some heads in the living room, with a subtly curved 27-inch 1080p display that channels the design of Samsung's similarly shaped TVs. A slim black stand holds up the machine's display, with an attractive sliver of aluminum at the base that parallels the screen's curve.



MORE: Best All-in-One Computers



The One 7's full HD display impressed at first glance, as the purple-and-aqua swirls of the PC's background and a quick clip of the film Rio both offered plenty in the way of rich color and detail. The all-in-one's two USB 3.0, two USB 2.0 and Ethernet ports are joined by HDMI in, HDMI out and coaxial connections, allowing the machine to double as a monitor for your gaming console or set-top box.

The ATIV One 7's entertainment value is bolstered by its Music Play feature, which allows the all-in-one to act as a Bluetooth speaker -- even in sleep mode. The PC's Dolby 7.1 surround speakers proved loud enough to fill a conference room with music, which can be controlled by any mobile device paired with the computer.

Like Samsung's other Windows 8.1 machines, the One 7 comes outfitted with the SideSync app for controlling your Galaxy phone on your desktop. On top of letting you access mobile apps on your PC, SideSync now lets you make and receive calls over Wi-Fi.

The $1,299 ATIV One 7 launches in February with a 1TB flash drive, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a keyboard and mouse. Time will tell if it garners the same attention as Apple's $2,499 iMac with 5K Retina Display, but for half of that price, the One 7's versatility as an entertainment-centric family PC certainly seems compelling.



Mike Andronico is an Associate Editor at Tom's Guide. Follow Mike @MikeAndronico and on Google+. Follow us @TomsGuide, on Facebook and on Google+.