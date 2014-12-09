4G-Enabled LG G Watch Rumored for MWC 2015

How do you make your smartwatch stand out in a crowded market? Untether it from a smartphone and give it the fastest network speeds around. According to Business Korea, LG could release a 4G version of the G Watch R, called the G Watch R2, at Mobile World Congress 2015 in Spain.

A 4G-enabled LG G Watch R2 would be a big upgrade from the original G Watch R, which only uses Wi-Fi. It would also be a way for LG to one-up Samsung, whose recent Gear S smartwatch has network capabilities but is limited to 3G.

MORE: Best Smartwatches 2014



If the "R2" name is correct, the new iteration of LG's smartwatch will likely retain its rounded design, which was a welcome change from the original G Watch. The device will likely still run Android Wear, which, while limited, allows you to get all your Android smartphone notifications and Google Now capability on your wrist.

The big test for the G Watch R2 will be battery life, as 4G will almost certainly use more power than Wi-Fi. The G Watch R lasted more than 2 days on a single charge, which is fairly good for an Android Wear device.

Valentina Palladino is a senior writer for Tom's Guide. Follow her at @valentinalucia. Follow Tom's Guide at @tomsguide and on Facebook.