We Finally Know When to Expect the Huawei P30

The Huawei P30, the newest in the Chinese company's P smartphone series and the follow-up to the Huawei P20, is due to be announced at the end of March, according to a new report.

(Image credit: The Huawei P20 Pro. Credit: Tom's Guide)

Polish website telix.pl published a report about Huawei Poland yesterday, mainly discussing how it would be hiring 100 people to help support the brand’s popularity in the country. However the final line of this article stated that (machine translated): “At the end of March this year Huawei will present in Paris the latest smartphones from the flagship P series.”

Exciting, but not surprising. It was just under a year ago that rumors of the P20’s launch began spreading, and sure enough, it took place in Paris in March 2018.

MORE: LG's G8 Will Have a 3D Camera Up Front

The P20 Pro is one of our favorite camera phones. The photography-oriented model’s world-first triple camera array (40MP main + 20MP monochrome + 8MP telephoto) can’t even be bought in the United States, but it still won us over with its abilities, particularly when taking pictures in low light.

GizmoChina notes other rumors about what could be coming to the P30, thanks to leaks from Chinese sites Weibo and qq.com, plus certification information from the Russian and Chinese authorities. These suggest the addition of a TOF (time of flight) sensor to the P30 Pro, alongside an upgraded optical zoom, the Kirin 980 processor, plus a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

It’s unlikely, considering the current situation between the US government and Huawei, that the P30 will make it to American shelves, considering the P20 never has. It’s even possible that it won’t come to the UK, since the British government is also expressing doubts about Huawei’s motives and its relationship with the Chinese government.

There won’t be much we can do if sale bans come into force, but it will still be interesting to see how Huawei updates one of its premier smartphone models come March.