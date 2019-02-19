Huawei P30 Coming March 26 with Improved Optical Zoom

Huawei has officially set a date to show off its upcoming P30 smartphone. And like a lot of smartphone news these days, the date confirms what everyone was already assuming, though we're finding out a little more about one of the new device's key enhancements.



(Image credit: Last year's P20 Pro is about to get a successor. (Credit: Tom's Guide))

On March 26, the Chinese phone maker will hold an event in Paris to unveil the P30 and P30 Pro smartphones, rumored to be 6.1 and 6.5-inch devices, offering multiple rear cameras (three lenses on the P30, four for the Pro model).

Earlier reports had suggested a late March debut for the P30, and that’s exactly what a tweet from Huawei promised today. (Feb. 19).

A video attached to the tweet demonstrates extreme close-ups of the Eiffel Tower and other landmarks in Paris, which seems to confirm that the rumor that improved optical zoom is coming to the P30. The P20 Pro offers 3x optical zoom, and it was one of our top-performing camera phones last year, so we’re eager to see how Huawei improves things on these new models.

Leaked renders of the P30 and P30 Pro show that both are expected to carry a subtle teardrop notch at the top of their screens to fit in their selfie cameras. Intel on the hardware specs for these phones point to OLED-style displays, 6GB or 8GB or RAM and up to 4,000 mAh batteries. You can also expect the new P series to have Huawei’s Kirin 980 processor, the same chip in the Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro.

Tampering the excitement of the P30 and P30 Pro announcement event for anyone in the US is the fact that these phone likely won’t make their ways to store shelves in this country. Wireless carriers have backed away from offering Huawei’s phones amid the U.S. government’s concern about Huawei’s ties to the Chinese government. That’s essentially forced Huawei to sell its phones unlocked in the U.S. — which is not how most shoppers buy their phones — or not at all. Increasingly, Huawei has picked the latter option.

Luckily, with the Galaxy S10 launching tomorrow (Feb. 20) and next week’s Mobile World Congress bringing even more handsets, we’re not going to want for smartphone choices in the coming months.