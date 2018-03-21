Huawei P20 Pro to Feature Crazy 40-Megapixel Camera

With most high-end handsets using the same processors and similar specs, cameras have become a point of differentiation. And now one report suggests Huawei is trying to take the lead.

Huawei's upcoming P20 Pro could ship with a staggering 40-megapixel rear-facing camera, WinFuture is reporting, citing people who claim to have knowledge of its plans. The camera would sit alongside a 20-megapixel black-and-white sensor and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor, according to the report. That would mean Huawei's flagship would ship with not two, but three rear cameras.



Of course, megapixels aren't the only measure for picture quality. However, 40-megapixel sensors are an anomaly in the smartphone space. Nokia's now-defunct Lumia 1020 offered a 41-megapixel sensor years ago, but most flagship smartphones today offer rear cameras featuring sensors of 12 megapixels to 20 megapixels. The best camera phone is the Google's Pixel 2, which has a 12-MP sensor.



Huawei is said to be planning several major releases this year, and the P20 Pro will be one of the biggest. The device is slated to be unveiled on March 27 alongside the P20 and P20 Lite, two smartphones that won't come with all of the bells and whistles in the P20 Pro.



In addition to the 40-megapixel camera, the P20 Pro is expected to ship with a revamped design, complete with a notch that mimics that in the iPhone X. Interestingly, Huawei's smartphone is expected to keep the front-facing physical home button, a feature that Apple ditched in the iPhone X.

Aside from that, look for the Huawei P20 Pro to offer a 6.1-inch OLED screen and be powered by a Kirin 970 processor. Under the hood, you'll find 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, along with a 4,000mAh battery. Pricing hasn't been announced, but given the specs, the Huawei P20 Pro won't be cheap.



For its part, Huawei hasn't confirmed its plans for the P20 Pro. But considering the sheer number of rumors that have surfaced of late, it's quickly becoming one of the worst-kept secrets in the smartphone market.



Check back next week after the Huawei P20 Pro is unveiled to learn all about this latest flagship.

