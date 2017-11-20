Honor 7X Delivers Massive Screen for Small Price

If you're looking for a big-screen smartphone but you're not looking to spend big, the Honor 7X looks like it should be towards the top of your list.
The Honor 7X was outed by CNET and Engadget on Monday (Nov. 20). The handset ships with a 6-inch screen featuring 407 pixels per inch. It runs on the quad-core Kirin 659 chip and has a whopping 3,340mAh battery pack.
Add those features to its dual 16-megapixel rear cameras with depth-sensing and its 8-megapixel front-facing camera, and you have what a nicely equipped mid-range handset.
According to the reports, the Honor 7X runs on Android 7.1 (Nougat) and will offer up to 256GB of storage. Best of all, it's cheap: the smartphone's price converts to just $395 in the U.S. Actual U.S. pricing will be revealed next month.
Both Engadget and CNET took the smartphone for a spin. Engadget was impressed by the smartphone's big screen being packed into a small device, and noted that the device comes with small bezels. Like high-end handsets, the Honor 7X doesn't have a physical home button on the front, but unlike the iPhone X, you will find a rear-facing fingerprint sensor on the device.
Pros
- CNET said the display was quite good and "where the excitement lies."
- Both sites loved the price and thought that at around $300 to $400, the Honor 7X offers solid functionality with a great price.
- The Kirin processor isn't going to set speed records, but performed well.
- The rear camera "does a decent job" of creating nice pictures the depth-sensing feature works well
Cons
- The smartphone doesn't come with a water-resistant design.
- There's no USB-C charging here, so you'll need to live with the older (and slower) micro USB.
- Honor 7X runs on Android Nougat instead of Android Oreo.
- Engadget noted there's no near-field communication chip in the device, so you won't be able to use services like Android Pay.