Honor 8 Pro Is the Best Android Phone You Can't Get (Yet)

Last year, Honor brought its Honor 8 phone to the United States, and we said that it "delivers the kind of quality you'd expect from a phone that costs a lot more."

That Android phone is getting even better now along with a new name: the Honor 8 Pro.





(Image credit: Honor)



The new features include a 5.7-inch QHD screen, alongside Huawei’s Kirin 960 octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM, and a 4,000 mAh battery. The dual-lens rear camera remains the same, and features like the USB Type-C charger and fingerprint sensor are the same, as well. It will ship with the latest version of Android Nougat and Honor's EMUI software.

The biggest aesthetic change is that the Honor 8 Pro has a matte aluminum back rather than one made of glass, and the corners are now rounded. It looks a bit like an iPhone in that regard. It will come in midnight black, navy blue and platinum gold.

But you won't see the phone in the United States anytime soon. Honor is selling the Honor 8 exclusively in Europe with pre-orders beginning today for 549 euros (about $585). We'd expect the price to be less stateside.

One more cool thing: the box for the 8 Pro transforms into a Google Cardboard headset, which is more environmentally friendly than tossing the box in the trash and a fine introduction to virtual reality.