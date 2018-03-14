Google’s and LG’s Crazy Sharp OLED Display Will Redefine VR

Google and LG are planning to unveil a new display that could dramatically improve your virtual reality experience.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The companies will together unveil a new, 18-megapixel 4.3-inch OLED headset display at Display Week 2018 in late May, Android Police is reporting. The screen, which was designed and manufactured through a collaboration with Google and LG, will feature 1,443 pixels per inch and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

While at face value that might not seem like much, it could dramatically improve the virtual reality experience. The HTC Vive Pro has a resolution of 2,880 x 1,600. If you buy an Oculus Rift, you'll get a resolution of 2,160 x 1,200. However, The Verge, which earlier reported on the leak, believes that the pixel density and screen size suggest the newly leaked display could offer a resolution of 5,500 x 3,000.

MORE: Best VR Headsets of 2018

The improved resolution would mean that the virtual reality experience offered through the screen would be dramatically better. Chief among the improvements would be on boundaries where lines look jagged instead of smooth. Improved pixel density should also allow for smoother transitions as you move around in the virtual environment.



The big question now, however, is exactly how the screen might come to light. The highest resolutions in virtual reality headsets are available in the aforementioned high-end devices. Google has so far stuck to cheaper virtual reality headsets that can work with mobile devices. It's unclear whether the company wants to bring such a high-resolution display to mobile or whether it would start selling the screens to companies like Oculus and others that might want to take advantage of it.

It's also unclear from the report exactly when the screen could make its way to devices. Display Week is often a place where future screen technologies are unveiled but might take some time to get to devices.

Regardless, it appears the virtual reality market is poised to take advantage of some big screen improvements.