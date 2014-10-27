Fitbit Unveils Charge, Charge HR and Surge Smartwatch

Adding more variety to its lineup, Fitbit has announced a trio of new wrist-based fitness trackers: the Fitbit Charge ($130), the Fitbit Charge HR ($150) and the Fitbit Surge smartwatch ($250). Aligning itself more with Microsoft, the company announced that its Windows Phone 8 app will now let users log their food and activity using Cortana, Microsoft's voice-activated assistant.

The Surge, Charge and Charge HR are the first three products Fitbit has launched in nearly a year. Its last original product, the Fitbit Force, was recalled due to skin irritation concerns.

At $130, the Fitbit Charge is the least expensive of Fitbit's newest offerings. The Charge looks similar to the Force, in that it has a small display with a button to the left. Like the Force, the Charge tracks your activity, steps and sleep--and will even vibrate to wake you. The gadget will also show you caller ID from your smartphone, like the pricier $170 Garmin Vivosmart. However, the also offers a greater number of notifications, plus the ability to control music playback on your phone.

The Charge, which should last up to 7 days, is available in black or slate, and blue and burgundy versions will be available in the near future.

The $150 Fitbit Charge HR offers all the same features as the Charge, but adds a heart rate monitor on its underside to provide greater insight as to how many calories you're burning during a workout. According to Fitbit, the Charge HR will last up to 5 days, and will be available in early 2015.

The $250 Fitbit Surge is the company's first foray into the GPS watch market. Aimed at more dedicated runners and fitness enthusiasts, the Surge will be able to track distance, pace and elevation, and will let runners review their routes on a PC or smartphone.

Similar to the TomTom Runner Cardio, the Surge has a heart rate monitor on its underside. However, as a device that's meant to be worn the entire day, the Fitbit will show call and text notifications from your phone. It has a backlit LCD touchscreen, and will have customizable watch faces, too. Fitbit says the Surge should last up to 5 days on a charge, and will be available in early 2015.

While it's been a while since Fitbit has released a product, the company still commands nearly 50 percent of the market. We hope to bring you a review of the Charge soon.