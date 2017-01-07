Cherry’s New Mechanical Keyboard Is Ideal for Offices

LAS VEGAS – Mechanical keyboards are all the rage for gaming, but the average person doesn’t spend eight hours a day gaming. Think about how useful a mechanical keyboard could be in an office environment, if only the keys weren’t quite so loud. Thanks to Cherry’s MX Board Silent keyboard, the mechanical keyboard may finally be quiet enough for a whole team to use them in the workplace. Your aching fingers will thank you.

What Is It?

I tried out the Cherry MX Board Silent at CES 2017, and it's exactly what it sounds like: a mechanical keyboard that prioritizes noise reduction over everything (except for comfort and efficient German engineering, of course). It’s a standard full-size keyboard without any extra buttons, commands or media controls. Underneath each keycap is one of Cherry’s brand new MX Silent switches.

MORE: Best Gaming Keyboards

How Does MX Silent Work?

Generally, mechanical keyboards work by sending signals whenever a switch is depressed, like a typewriter. Even in very quiet switch types, like Cherry MX Reds and Browns, this still creates some sound, since you are physically pressing and releasing a switch. The MX Silent encases each switch in a rubber dome, similar to a membrane keyboard, meaning that users still feel a satisfying mechanical response without the associated noise.

Pricing and Availability

The MX Board Silent will be available later this month for $150. There are four possible combinations available, as the keyboard comes in either a white or black chassis, with either Red or Black switches. The two types are very similar, save that Blacks take a little more force to actuate.

Why Should You Care?

If you’ve used a mechanical keyboard for any significant period of time, you’ll know firsthand why no one should have to put up with subpar membrane models – especially in a workplace, where you spend a significant chunk of your day. If your job involves a lot of writing, a mechanical keyboard is a near-necessity, and a quiet one could help keep your workplace from sounding like a war zone. The MX Board Silent could make your job much easier – or at least much quieter.