Miss the iMac? Apple's Making New Ones

If you're worried that you might not see a new iMac ever again, fret not — Apple is still committed to making desktop PCs. In a recent note to employees, Apple CEO Tim Cook made it clear that the company is still committed to the category, and that it may have some exciting desktop products in the pipeline.

"We have great desktops in our roadmap. Nobody should worry about that," said Cook, in a note published by TechCrunch.

In the post, Cook pointed out the advantages that desktops offer over the company's laptops, including larger screens, more memory and storage, better ports and quicker performance.

Apple hasn't released a new desktop since late 2015, when it launched a revamped version of its 27-inch iMac with 5K Retina Display. Apple's latest all-in-one sports a super-slim design, fast performance and a stunning 27-inch, 5120 x 2880 display, all features that would likely be hard to improve on with a yearly refresh.

Cook specifically shouted out the 5K iMac when discussing Apple's desktop strategy, which leads us to believe that Apple's all-in-one desktops will be around for a while. However, he made no mention of the high-end Mac Pro or tiny Mac Mini, both of which haven't gotten a refresh in quite some time.

Apple's desktop strategy is still fairly unclear, but you can almost definitely look forward to new iMacs in the future. And considering the type of innovation that the company brought to the MacBook with the new Touch Bar models, we're eager to see what Apple does with its flagship desktop going forward.