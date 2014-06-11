Apple to Release Refreshed iMacs Next Week (Report)

Eying a replacement for your old iMac? Well, you might want to hold off on your purchase for a few days, as Apple will reportedly introduce new, faster models to its all-in-one line next week. Better still, the company will reportedly lower the price of it previous generation models.

According to MacGeneration, the refreshed iMacs will get slightly faster processors and could include Thunderbolt 2 ports. Like Apple’s MacBook line, which recently saw a small bump in CPU speed, the new iMac’s chips' clock speeds will be 100MHz faster.

MORE: Best All-in-One PCs 2014

As such, the 27-inch iMac will now be offered with a 3.3-GHz Core i5-4690, 3.5-GHz Core i5-4690 or 3.6-GHz Core i7-4790 processor. The 21.5-inch model’s new chips will include 3.0-GHz Core i5-4590S and 3.2-GHz Core i5-4790S processors.

As in the past, Apple may also cut the price of its current generation iMacs when the faster versions go on sale. However, how low the price will go remains to be seen.

The news of upgraded iMacs comes on the heels of Apple’s debut of its OS X Yosemite operating system. The new OS offers improved iOS integration and a more refined interface with translucent windows and updated icons. There’s also a new Notification Center, improved Spotlight search and enhanced Mail app. OS X Yosemite will be available as a public beta in July.

via MacGeneration