Antop Paper Thin AT-140 Indoor TV Antenna Review: Portability for Less

The Antop Paper Thin AT-140 is a tiny, portable indoor TV antenna that's inexpensive and powerful enough to keep travelers entertained with the occasional broadcast.

The Antop Paper Thin AT-140 indoor TV antenna is a quick, no-nonsense way to test the cord-cutting waters. For $12.99, this model is compact, utilitarian and easy to install. It won't pull in scores of stations, but it will capture a handful of nearby broadcasts without fuss.

Design: Doughnut twist

Shaped like a flat baguette, the Antop AT-140 is a black plastic antenna with an attached 7-foot coaxial cable. The company notes that the antenna is "optimized" for UHF signals. However, this is actually an acknowledgement that pulling in (typically lower down on the dial) VHF channels usually requires a larger antenna.

Because this model is so diminutive — smaller and more rigid than, say, the Mohu Leaf Metro — it's more likely to have trouble with those lower VHF stations while maintaining receptivity to those in the (typically higher up on the dial) UHF band.





Setup: RV-ready

Rather than including separate stickers, the Antop AT-140 features a permanent sticker on the back of the Antop antenna near the attach point for the cable. You can use this sticker to install the antenna on a window or other smooth surface (or use your own stickers). The relatively short, 7-foot cable doesn't allow for much maneuvering when you're trying to find the ideal reception point, but the Antop AT-140's small size makes it perfect for RVs, car camping or glamping.

Before you travel or install the antenna, we recommend you keep your expectations in check by confirming what broadcasts are available in the area. You can do so by visiting the Antenna Web site.

Antop Paper Thin AT-140 Indoor TV Antenna: Key Specs

Channels Received 14 Rated Range 25 miles 1080p Reception Yes Cable Length 7 feet Amplified No Size 10.24 x 1.77 inches

Performance: Modest at best

When we used our test bed Samsung KS9000 4K TV in metropolitan New York, an initial scan of available broadcasts with the Antop antenna turned up 20 stations. However, after spending numerous hours watching the channels, we determined that only 14 of the stations were free of glitches and interruptions.

Not surprisingly, the Antop AT-140 had trouble finding the lower-bandwidth stations. The local Fox affiliate at 5.1 looked clean and sharp, for example, but the ABC VHF 7.1 station suffered from severe picture distortion and a lack of audio.

Also unacceptable were the local PBS channels, while farther up the dial, popular Spanish-language and shopping channels presented no problems at all.

Bottom Line

The Antop Paper Thin AT-140 antenna is a typical tiny HD TV antenna. Most similar models in our tests captured just over a dozen channels out of the scores available in our test area. However, some even less-expensive antennas we've tested, such as the $7.99 HomeWorx Digital Flat Antenna, tuned in more stations (18 versus just 14 for the Antop model).

Credit: Antop