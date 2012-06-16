MSFT Updates Xbox App for iPhone, Launches Android App

Microsoft has released a significant update for its Xbox for iOS application that will enable customers to use their iPhone as a remote.

Windows Phone users will recognize this functionality as it was first available through the Windows Phone Xbox application, but now the iPhone version of My Xbox Live is getting the same treatment. The iPhone app will now allow you to play, pause fast forward, and rewind directly from your iPhone. Additionally, a new Discover section will let you find fresh content for your console via your phone, and there'll be a new quick list that shows your most recent console activity.

Microsoft's Major Nelson announced the update via his blog and said that the update is rolling out already. He also announced an update for the My Xbox Live iPad application, adding retina display support, and improved authentication. Probably the biggest news, though, is that My Xbox Live is finally coming to Android, so if you're rocking a smartphone running Google's operating system you can now read and send messages, manage your friends list (including adding new friends), read and edit your full XBL profile, change up your avatar and view and compare achievements.

Unfortunately it looks like Android users are missing out on the remote control function that iPhone users got today. No word on when it will arrive on the Android version. We'll keep you posted.