Woman Arrested: Craigslist Ad Targeting Teen

A St. Peters, Missouri woman faces felony harassment (cyberbullying) charges for posting a fake ad in the "casual encounters" section of Craigslist. Elizabeth A. Thrasher, 40, allegedly posted photos and personal information of a 17-year-old girl after a recent argument with the girl's mother over the Internet. The listing, containing the girl's employer, email address and cellphone number, implied that the girl was seeking a sexual encounter.
Both the L.A. Times and the Associated Press reports that the girl was actually the daughter of Thrasher's ex-husband's girlfriend. After the argument between Thrasher and the ex-girlfriend, the daughter allegedly sent Thrasher a message via MySpace. In retaliation, Thrasher posted the Craigslist ad, posing as the 17-year-old girl looking for sex.
Eventually the girl contacted police after receiving several "lewd" messages and photographs from men she did not know. Thanks to the Missouri legislature passed in regards to the MySpace cyberbullying incident that led to 13-year-old Megan Meier's suicide, Thrasher now faces felony charges that could lead to a maximum of four years in prison and a $5,000 fine if found guilty. The crime is deemed as a felony because the girl is under 18, and Thrasher is over 21.
Thrasher was released from police custody on a $10,000 bond. Her attorney, Michael Kielty, said that the Craigslist ad was no different than writing a number on a bathroom wall. "It may be in poor taste. It may be inappropriate, but it's not criminal behavior," Kielty said. There was also mention that the listing was merely a "practical joke."
Currently Thrasher is banned from using the Internet.
What a piece of trash that woman is for doing this. It's to bad 40 year old 'adults' can't actually act like adults in today's age.
The problem with USA is punishments arent harsh enough.
Drinking and driveing should be death penalty, and theft should be get hands cut off.
Downloading movies/songs should be legal. What if the Riaa owned the government when radio was invented.
Until enough experience is gained it might be wiser to just let common sense decide.
Just hope that the jury can meditate deep enough.
Time to get a new attorney. Apparently, Mr Kielty fails to understand that when something is against the law, it is by definition criminal behavior. He can argue that the law is invalid, inappropriate, or unjust, and that it shouldn't be criminal behavior, but at this time it is a crime in Missouri.