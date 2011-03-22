Sprint Gets Google Voice Integration, Nexus S 4G

Available on Sprint, the Nexus S 4G is is a CDMA phone that utilizes Sprint’s WiMAX network and packs Android 2.3, AKA Gingerbread. Aside from the change in radios, you’re looking at the same 4-inch display, 1GHz Hummingbird processor, front and rear facing cameras, 16GB of internal memory, and NFC that original Nexus S users are packing. Availability is no more specific than 'the spring' and pricing is set at $199.99.



The news comes on the same day that Google announced Google Voice integration with Sprint.



"Over time, we've worked to bring an integrated Google Voice experience to your mobile device by building mobile apps, introducing Google Voice Lite, and most recently Number Porting," writes Google's Jacob Hesch.



"But we felt that ultimately, the most simple solution would be to partner with carriers to seamlessly integrate Google Voice with your mobile phone."



Today marks an important day for the Google Voice team, as Sprint has agreed to partner with them. This means that Sprint users signing up for Google Voice can use their Sprint number as their Google Voice number. Additionally, existing Google Voice users can also elect to replace their Sprint number with their Google Voice number when placing calls or sending SMS messages from their Sprint phone.



Sprint customers will also get Google Voice’s transcribed voicemail messages (available online and sent via email and/or text message); personalized voicemail greetings based on who's calling; call recording; and blocking unwanted callers. International calls made from Google Voice users’ Sprint phones will also be connected by Google Voice meaning customers will pay Google Voice rates.

Google didn't mention if it was working on similar partnerships with other networks, but we'll keep you posted. In the meantime, check out the Sprint/Google Voice video below: