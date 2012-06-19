Trending

Are You Ready for the Draw Something Game Show?

A new show based on the hottest mobile game around.

Millions of people around the world are already playing Draw Something. However, if plans for a new CBS TV show come to fruition, we may be seeing an awful lot more of the insanely popular mobile game.

According to a report in the Hollywood Reporter, CBS has a Draw Something TV program in the pipeline. The network has apparently ordered a pilot for a Draw Something game show from Sony Pictures Television, Ryan Seacrest Productions and Embassy Row. Produced by Seacrest, the game show will see celebrities go up against everyday Draw Something users in front of a live audience. Contestants will have the opportunity to win cash prizes and viewers at home can also play alone for the chance to win some prizes.

It's big news for OMGPOP, which was bought by Zynga in a multi-million dollar deal not too long ago. Draw Something has also seen a decline in users in the last few months, so it'll be interesting to see if the show will give the game a boost.

No word on when we can expect Draw Something to hit our TV screens, or even who will be on the show (presenting or otherwise). THR says Seacrest won't be the host, but offers no indication as to who might be up for the job.

  • benworgan 20 June 2012 02:42
    so thats "Win, Lose or Draw"...but in America and using a tablet then.....original!!
  • sporkimus 20 June 2012 02:44
    They already did this back in the 80s... it was called "Win, Lose or Draw".
  • sporkimus 20 June 2012 02:46
    Benworgan, ya beat me to it! Unfortunately I can't delete my post. :)
  • themarin8r 20 June 2012 03:27
    App has gone down hill since zynga bought it. Why can't people just make apps that work instead of trying to be too damn fancy with the screens that don't matter? I really could not care less at how the intro screen or game select screen are. It is about drawing and having fun guessing. Just like everything zynga touches, it is glitchy and bloated now.....
  • thisisaname 20 June 2012 05:06
  • mavroxur 20 June 2012 19:54
    Win, Lose, or Draw, v2.0
  • byrd mo 18 January 2014 18:21
    The app is horrible now!! (used to be great) after thousands of complaints Zynga does nothing to repair the problems. nothing worse than spending an hour on a drawing that crashes and disappears they do not respond to reports or questions or complaints the app is losing popularity, hello Zynga wake up!! wake up!!
  • byrd mo 18 January 2014 18:22
