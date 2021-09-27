iOttie Easy One Touch 4 CD Slot Mount review

The iOttie Easy One Touch 4 CD Slot Mount has a lot to like, not least the way it doesn’t mean an air vent is out of action. Its ease-of-use is also a big positive, as is the competitive price.

iOttie Easy One Touch 4 CD Slot Mount: Specs Price: $20

Wireless Charging: No

Color: Black

Orientation: 360-degree rotation for landscape and portrait

Design: CD Slot mount

Putting your car mount into your unused CD player slot is a great idea for all kinds of reasons, not least because it means your air vents are free for doing what they were built to do. Some modern cars might not have a CD player of course, but those who do should definitely consider this iOttie mount.

iOttie Easy One Touch 4 CD Slot Mount: Price and availability

The Easy One Touch 4 CD Slot Mount is competitively priced at just $20 from Amazon right now. The product is listed on the iOttie website but is out of stock at the time of writing.

iOttie Easy One Touch 4 CD Slot Mount: Design and features

Made of plastic, for the most part, the Easy One Touch 4 CD Slot Mount isn’t what anyone would call a premium design.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

But it’s functional, and sometimes that’s enough. The parts that touch your car and phone are soft enough not to scratch anything, though, thanks to the use of rubber on those surfaces.

iOttie Easy One Touch 4 CD Slot Mount: Setup

Putting the Easy One Touch 4 CD Slot Mount into your car is a fairly simple process, for most people at least. For me, installation consisted of sliding the mount into my CD player’s slot and pulling a clip to hold it in place. That clip moves the part that slides into the CD tray so it isn’t easily removed and stays put when you’re driving. But here’s where things get tricky.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

iOttie ships the Easy One Touch 4 CD Slot Mount with what it calls the “Bracket.” The Bracket is a piece of plastic that sits inside the mount’s clip and it’s supposed to be used if the mount still moves around once installed. My guess is that it’s supposed to be for CD players whose slots are deeper than most — but it’s problematic. With the Bracket installed, closing the clip takes so much force it feels like you’re going to break something. You don’t, but it’s uncomfortable and awkward.

Thankfully, installing the phone is easier. Just push the Release Bars to open the mount up and push your phone in. That, in turn, pushes a button that retracts the mount’s sides and holds your phone in place. Simple.

iOttie Easy One Touch 4 CD Slot Mount: Performance

Once installed, the Easy One Touch 4 CD Slot Mount is a pleasure to use. It’s sturdy and has a robust feel. It doesn’t move around unless you want it to, at least in my car.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The unsung hero of the Easy One Touch 4 CD Slot Mount’s design is the Release Bars. They make it easy to install and remove a phone — in my case, an iPhone 12 Pro — without the mount also being pulled from the CD slot. The Release Bars mean you don’t need to pull your phone to remove it, which is a problem some other phone mounts can have.

The only potential downside is that this mount is pretty visible when you aren’t using it. Chances are your CD player is fairly low down, so it won’t be in your eye line while driving, but it does mean your car’s interior might not look as great as it did before.

iOttie Easy One Touch 4 CD Slot Mount: Verdict

All things considered, I’m a big fan of this mount. At $20, it won’t break the bank and it does what it sets out to do. I enjoy using the Release Bars because they mean the mount doesn’t move around when you remove your phone. It also means you can insert and remove your phone one-handed.

I also appreciate that putting the mount into an increasingly defunct CD player means airflow is unimpeded, something vent mounts can’t boast. I’ve tested a lot of different types of car mounts and I think the CD player approach is the best — assuming you actually have a CD player in your car, that is.