The best price of any masticating juicer on the market, this product looks good, works quietly and gets the job done.

Cuisinart Easy Clean Slow Juicer: Specs Size: 10.24 x 6.97 x 18.27 inches

Weight: 11.35 lbs

Capacity: 34oz juice container

Controls: One switch with on, off and reverse functions

Power: 200 W

Accessories: Juice container, pulp container

Juicing aficionados will know that in order to extract juice effectively from denser materials, your best bet is a masticating style juicer. However, these can cost hundreds of dollars and result in heavier, bulkier machines. The Cuisinart Easy Clean Slow Juicer avoids both of these problems, with a sleeker footprint, stylish upright design and an equally attractive price point of just $159.95. As a result, this is a great entry point to the more advanced world of home juicing.

The lower price is somewhat justified by the slightly lower juice yields produced by the Cuisinart Easy Clean Slow Juicer. The very tall style, reaching over 18 inches when fully assembled, may also struggle to fit on a kitchen counter with overhead cabinetry. Nevertheless, as you will read in our Cuisinart Easy Clean Slow Juicer review, this juicer tackles produce of all kinds in an equally effective manner; is easy to assemble, disassemble and clean; and will look good in your home.

Cuisinart Easy Clean Slow Juicer review: Price and availability

The Cuisinart Easy Clean Slow Juicer is available at Best Buy for $159.99 and at Crate & Barrel for $159.95. The model is available in gray.

Cuisinart Easy Clean Slow Juicer review: Design

The upright design of the Cuisinart Easy Clean Slow Juicer allows it to occupy a small footprint of just 10.24 x 6.97 inches, with the juicer extending 18 inches upwards. This makes it a great option for kitchens with limited counter space, particularly as both the juice and pulp containers slot neatly along the front and side of the main body. All components are made of either stainless steel or dark plastic, with the color scheme a muted gray and translucent black. The result is a stylish design that doesn’t steal focus. However, at 18 inches tall, it could catch overhead cabinets.

Thanks to the masticating style, there is no mesh to clean and so no cleaning brush included; instead, the juicer deploys an auger that is easily hand-washed, but also dishwasher safe (like all of the detachable components). However, some users may be frustrated by the smaller feed tube and the lack of a lid or froth guard on the juice collector. The juice spout has a drip protector that was not always effective, but still a useful preventive measure, while the quiet motor and reverse setting are also welcome additions to the Cuisinart Easy Clean Slow Juicer.

Cuisinart Easy Clean Slow Juicer review: Juicing performance

Softer produce like citrus, celery and tropical fruit don’t require heavy lifting to juice, so the Cuisinart Easy Clean Slow Juicer didn’t get to show off its mastication abilities when making orange juice or a pineapple, mango and orange recipe. With the former, it produced a respectable 56% yield and with the latter, 59%; both solid performances, but not as thorough as the more expensive masticating juicers in the market. To its credit, the juicer produced pulp that was particularly dry, suggesting that it was extracting substantial amounts of the juice available; there may have been variation in the individual items juiced.

On the denser materials, the Cuisinart Easy Clean Slow Juicer began to pull away from the centrifugal pack in terms of its ability to handle leafy greens: kale in the pulp container was thoroughly processed. Strangely, the total yield for an apple, kale and celery juice was on the lower end at 58%. It also performed averagely with carrot, ginger and lemon juice, with 41% yield, despite being one of the few models able to handle the ginger pieces. However, the juicer returned to form with a beetroot, blueberry and strawberry recipe, scoring the fourth highest of all juicers tested. It was still quiet when operating at its highest setting as well, reaching just 73.5dB.

Overall, the Cuisinart Easy Clean Slow Juicer performed as well as or better than any centrifugal juicer, with slightly higher performances when it came to beetroot and tropical juices. Its ability to process denser materials, even with lower total yields, will also be a strength for anyone focused on those particular ingredients.

Cuisinart Easy Clean Slow Juicer review: Ease of use and cleaning

This is where the Cuisinart Easy Clean Slow Juicer comes into its own, which should be unsurprising — it’s in the name. There’s no mesh extractor to scrub clean and the detachable plastic parts are all dishwasher safe and easily (dis)assembled, so no time is wasted at the start or end of juicing. The single switch, which offers three settings (on, off, reverse), means that it is very intuitive to use; the reverse function was particularly handy when juicing kale and carrot. Its location on the side of the model also requires no awkward leaning to access the back of the machine. This juicer was a dream to clean and therefore a great option for daily use.

Cuisinart Easy Clean Slow Juicer review: Verdict

Cuisinart offers an impressive balancing act of function, style and affordability with its Cuisinart Easy Clean Slow Juicer. The lower price will appeal to customers who know that mastication is a better method for juice extraction, but don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars to achieve it.

While it won’t produce quite as much total juice as our overall winner, the Hurom HAA Slow Juicer, it processed denser materials as well as softer ones so health-conscious juicers can be confident they’re getting all the nutrients from their leafy greens. What it loses in juicing efficiency, it also may make up for in attractiveness: the look, size and volume of the product are all favorable attributes. It’s also incredibly easy to clean, making it a great choice for people who want to juice regularly, but not in bulk.