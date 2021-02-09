PS5 and Xbox Series X restock at GameStop today — latest inventory updates

Get ready for another restock event. GameStop will have PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock later today. The retailer had restock a few weeks back and is ready to release more inventory today. It's welcome news if you've been on the hunt for a new PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Keep in mind the consoles will be available as bundles only. Below you'll find the bundles they sold at their last restock event, but we'll update them as soon as the new bundles are released. That said, if you don't have a GameStop account, right now is the time to set one up.

PS5 restock

PS5 Digital Bundle: $599 @ GameStop

The PS5 Digital Bundle includes a $20 GameStop gift card, extra controller, PlayStation Plus 1 Year membership with NBA 2K Digital content, and a $50 PS Store Gift card. View Deal

PS5 Bundle: $709 @ GameStop

This PS5 bundle includes an extra controller, Spider Man Miles Morales, NBA 2K21, and a $20 GameStop gift card. View Deal

PS5 Sackboy/Spider Man Bundle: $759 @ GameStop

This PS5 bundle includes Sackboy, Spider Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, an extra controller, $20 GameStop gift card, and PS5 swag (cup, hat, etc). View Deal

Xbox Series X restock

Xbox Series S Bundle: $424 @ GameStop

This Xbox Series S bundle includes an extra controller, 3 months of Xbox GamePass Ultimate, and a $20 GameStop gift card.View Deal

Xbox Series S Bundle: $474 @ GameStop

This bundle includes an extra controller, 3 months of Xbox GamePass Ultimate, and Call of Duty: Cold War. View Deal

As with their previous PS5 and Xbox Series X restock event, you can expect these units to sell out fast. So if you don't already have a GameStop account, now is the time to create one and fill in your address and payment info.

If you miss out on today's restocks, make sure to follow our where to buy PS5 and where to buy Xbox Series X guides for up to the minute news on the latest restocks.

Check PS5 stock at other retailers