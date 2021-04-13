Liverpool vs. Real Madrid live stream: Watch the Champions League quarterfinal

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid start time and channels The second leg of the Liverpool vs. Real Madrid Champions League match gets underway at 3 p.m. EDT/noon PDT on Wednesday (April 14). Paramount Plus will stream the match in the U.S., while UK viewers can follow along on BT Sport 2.

The Liverpool vs. Real Madrid live stream picks up after last week's UEFA Champions Leg clash, and sees Liverpool staring at a 3-1 deficit as the two teams head into the second leg of their quarterfinal match-up. It looks bad for the Reds, but you don't have to look too far into the past to find a Liverpool comeback against a Spanish side in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Just two years ago, Liverpool was down 3-0 after the first leg of the Champions League semifinal against Barcelona. Liverpool responded with a 4-0 thrashing that propelled them to the final and an eventual title. You'd expect the team to draw on that for inspiration as the Liverpool vs. Real Madrid match gets underway.

Does Liverpool have another comeback in them, or will Real Madrid continue to show the solid late-season form that has them close to glory in both La Liga and the Champions League? You'll have to watch the Liverpool vs. Real Madrid match to find out the answer, but we can help you track down a live stream.

How to use a VPN to watch Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

Can't find a live stream of Liverpool vs. Real Madrid wherever you are? Don't worry — a virtual private network, or VPN, can help. With a VPN, you can change the location from where you're watching the match. That opens up live streams that may have been geolocked in your area. You can also use a VPN to use the streaming services you have at home if you're traveling during a match.

We've tested many different services to find the best VPN overall, and our pick is ExpressVPN. We like its mix of performance and customer support, and you can get a lower price by subscribing on an annual basis.

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. Expect reliable performance and responsive customer support should you run into trouble. And if you buy a year of ExpressVPN, you'll save the equivalent of three months off.View Deal

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid live streams in the U.S.

There's only one place to watch the Liverpool vs. Real Madrid match in the Champions League. Paramount Plus is now the exclusive home of U.S. Champions League broadcasts. In fact, the $5.99-a-month streaming service also carries the Borussia Dortmund vs. Manchester City match kicking off at the same time as Liverpool vs. Real Madrid.

Paramount Plus: This newly launched streaming service combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. For $5.99 per month, get access to live sports coverage, older shows and originals.View Deal

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid live streams in the UK

Tune into BT Sport 2 to watch Liverpool vs. Real Madrid, with coverage starting at 7 p.m. BST. The match kicks off an hour later. At the same time, BT Sport 3 will carry the Borussia Dortmund vs. Manchester City match.

You can get BT Sport through BT as well as an add-on to Sky. BT Sport subscribers are able to stream Liverpool vs. Real Madrid on the BT Sport website or by using the channel's dedicated app (Android, iOS). A monthly BT Sport pass will cost you £25.

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid live streams in Canada

For any Champions League match like Liverpool vs. Real Madrid, turn to DAZN, which has the rights to the tournament in Canada. You can sign up for the service and get a 1-month free trial. After that, it's $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for DAZN.

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid live streams in other countries

Here's a few other regions that will have live streams of Liverpool vs. Real Madrid.

Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Brazil: GUIGO, Estádio TNT Sports

GUIGO, Estádio TNT Sports India: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2

SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio

SCTV, Vidio Ireland: BTSport.com, Virgin Media Two, BT Sport Extra, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, Virgin TV Go

BTSport.com, Virgin Media Two, BT Sport Extra, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, Virgin TV Go Japan: DAZN

DAZN Mexico: Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte, Fox Sports Cono Norte, Fox Sports App

Fox Sports 2 Cono Norte, Fox Sports Cono Norte, Fox Sports App New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, SKY Go NZ

Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, SKY Go NZ Puerto Rico: SportsMax App, SportsMax 2

SportsMax App, SportsMax 2 Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+, Mitele Plus

For more Liverpool vs. Real Madrid stream options, visit LiveSoccerTV.com.