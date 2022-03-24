How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 5 online — time and where to stream

Eager to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 5 online right now? After last week's dramatics, we're sure everyone is keen to see what Tommy Shelby will do now that he's been given the worst news possible after his daughter Ruby's passing last week.

Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 5 start time, channel Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 5 date: Sunday (March 27) at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST

Schedule: New episodes of Peaky Blinders season 6 arrive on Sundays at the above time.

Where to stream: BBC iPlayer (free)

How to watch from anywhere: Use ExpressVPN (100% risk-free)

So, not only has tuberculosis taken his daughter Ruby, but blood tests in last week's episode reveal that there are tuberculoma at the base of Tommy's skull. This explains a whole lot of the "unreliable narrator" tropes, such as his hallucinations and seizures. And it's inoperable.

And then there's the whole reveal that he only has up to 18 months left to live. Of course, Tommy's going to try to hide this news from everyone, as he lied to Lizzie, saying his appointment with Dr. Holford was about a bill he wasn't expecting. Or maybe that was just Tommy's way of smudging the truth: you could say the bill that he has to pay is for his own life.

The other big item on the agenda is that Tommy (just like us) figured out that Mosley and Gina (Anya Taylor-Joy) have been secretly enjoying each other's company. After threatening to tell her uncle, Tommy's got Gina to agree to be the mole he needs, acting as his eyes and ears at the meeting in Berlin with the German high command.

Also, this is the penultimate episode of the season, so time's not just ticking away for Tommy, but for this final season of Peaky Blinders. A movie will follow.

When does Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 5 come out?

The BBC airs Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 5 on March 27.

Meanwhile, in America, the Netflix Peaky Blinders season 6 release date is June 10.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 5 in the UK

You can watch Peaky Blinders in the UK on BBC iPlayer. It's totally free to view; you'll need to register, but there's no cost.

Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 5 debuts on Sunday (March 27) at 9 p.m. BST on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 5 online, from anywhere on Earth

BBC may not be in the U.S. and Netflix won't have Peaky Blinders season 6 for months, but that doesn't mean you need to miss Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 5. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be easy these days. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is the right one for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN, which offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

Speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN right now. We were impressed by its ability to access more than 3,000 services across 94 countries and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not 100% happy with it.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 in the US, Canada and Australia

Thankfully, you don't need Netflix for this. Yes, while Netflix may be the place to watch Peaky Blinders in America, it's not going to have Peaky Blinders season 6 as early as the BBC. The new season has to end on BBC before it goes to Netflix, which is why the current season isn't arriving on Netflix until June.

Of course, those in the U.S. who want to watch it live with our friends in the U.K. will need a VPN service such as ExpressVPN to log in to the BBC iPlayer.