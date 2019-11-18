Google Stadia boosts launch lineup to 22 games

Google Stadia has been under fire for multiple reasons, with the unimpressive launch lineup of 12 games being one of them. Well, the company has announced today that the November 19 launch will actually feature 22 titles.

As our sister site Techradar reports, Google’s Phil Harrison has made the announcement on Twitter: “Excited to announce that we are increasing the Day One launch line-up of titles for Google Stadia — we now have 22 games launching with the platform on Tuesday.”

Here are the new Stadia games:

Attack on Titan: Final Battle 2

Farming Simulator 2019

Final Fantasy XV

Football Manager 2020

Grid 2019

Metro Exodus

NBA 2K20

Rage 2

Trials Rising

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

These will be added to the previously announced list of 12 Stadia games:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Destiny 2: The Collection (available with Stadia Pro)

GYLT

Just Dance 2020

Kine

Mortal Kombat 11

Red Dead Redemption 2

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Samurai Shodown (available in Stadia Pro)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Thumper

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Many people are still complaining about the “short” launch list, though. And that's with the knowledge that other titles will follow before the end of 2019, like Borderlands 3, Darksiders Genesis, Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 and Ghost Recon: Breakpoint.

Playing in favor of Google is that getting Stadia has a very low barrier of entry: $10 a month for all the games playable on any screen. So people who don’t find what they want now will be able to jump in easily later.

Or maybe what Google may need is to spend some billions in getting a studio and some unmissable exclusives, like Microsoft did with Bungie and Halo.

Still, I don’t get all the whining and hate. Perhaps this is a symptom of our current “gimme everything now!” instant satisfaction culture. I still remember the launch of the original Playstation, which only had eleven titles. I played the heck out of Battle Arena Toshinden and Ridge Racer for months. Heck, the original NES launched with three games in Japan — albeit it had 17 titles in the US launch, two years later.

Now get off my lawn, you damn kids!