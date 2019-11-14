Apple's two big products for early 2020 just confirmed by analyst

Get ready for two new Apple products from Apple early next year with two very different target audiences.

In a note obtained by MacRumors , analyst Ming-Chi Kuo with TF International Securities has predicted that the next edition of the iPad Pro, due to release in 2020, will have 3D sensing capabilities. This could be a boon for augmented reality applications.

Separately, Kuo reaffirmed his belief that Apple will be releasing a new low-cost iPhone SE 2 within the first half of 2020.

The ultimate iPad Pro

Bloomberg ’s report from earlier this week also mentioned that Apple would be adding a 3D camera system on the back of its iPad Pro and the 2020 iPhone as part of its AR intentions, culminating with the launch of a new Apple AR headset in 2022. Apple AR glasses would reportedly follow in 2023.

The 2020 iPad Pros will also have two normal camera sensors, up from the single camera on the current model, as part of its upgrades according to Kuo. We’ve already seen a leaked mock-up of this design, plus heard rumors of a display upgrade from LCD to miniLED.

There's even rumors of a foldable 5G iPad with a MacBook-sized display, though we're guessing that's not happening anytime soon.

3D sensors, also known as time-of-flight (TOF) sensors, have started appearing on high-end smartphones this year, including the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and S10 5G , and Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro and P30 Pro . We have yet to see any tablets add a TOF sensor to their camera arsenals yet, so if Kuo’s prediction comes true (and they often do, sooner or later) this will give the iPad Pro another unique advantage over the competition.

The new iPhone SE 2

Kuo reiterated his prediction regarding the iPhone SE 2, the second generation of Apple’s budget smartphone. He continues to believe that this device, powered by the iPhone 11's A13 processor, will be appearing by the end of Q1 2020, priced at $399 for 64GB storage and available in Space Gray, silver, or red.

The iPhone SE would apparently look very similar to the iPhone 8 with a relatively small 4.7-inch display. At least it would be a step up from the original iPhone SE's 4.3-inch LCD. It's not clear whether Apple would incorporate Face ID in this handset or continue to support Touch ID.