Amazon pledges to replace 'stolen' PS5 consoles — what to do next

As if finding where to buy a PS5 wasn't tricky enough with so little stock around, some U.K. buyers of Sony's next-gen console ended up in a situation where their consoles never arrived.

Various Amazon U.K. customers received shipments of random items, including cat food, while others received nothing at all. To compensate them, Amazon has now announced that affected customers can re-order the console by contacting customer service.

Initially, Amazon refunded customers who didn’t receive their PS5, or offered them various amounts of credit to make up for it. In normal circumstances that wouldn’t be so bad, but given how difficult it’s been to get a PS5 a lot of people weren’t happy. Obviously, the impacted customers wanted the console without having to rejoin the battle against bots (and other humans) to get one.

Amazon had hinted it would be possible to get a new console from customer service at the time, but that's now been confirmed. That’s great news for those who had their PS5 stolen en route to their home, though the best part is they should be able to receive a replacement within 14 days of making the order. Provided the PS5s don’t mysteriously vanish again.

While you’d think it would be simpler just to send new consoles out automatically, there are other factors to consider. The first is that refunds have already been processed, and Amazon needs customer permission before charging them again.

Unfortunately, Amazon is only honoring this pledge if customers confirm they want a PS5 by end of day December 5. So you should get on that as soon as you can, and pray that your PS5 actually arrives this time.

Amazon’s investigation into the incidents is still ongoing.