Seven security cameras that top this year's tech gift list

The holidays are full of joy and fellowship. Between the holiday parties, volunteering opportunities, and shopping excursions, there are plenty of reasons to be out and enjoying everything the season has to offer. That comes with a flip side, though. Your home will be empty a lot during the holidays.



Maybe you want to keep an eye out for package deliveries to the front door. Perhaps you want some peace of mind when you’re heading out of town on vacation. Maybe you just want to give a thoughtful gift to a friend who just moved into their new home. Whatever the case may be, we’ve got some options from Ring to help make sure you stay connected to what’s going on in and around your home this holiday season (and beyond).

(Image credit: Ring)

Video Doorbell - $99.99



With crystal clear 1080p HD video and two-way talk, you’ll be able to let your holiday party guests know to come on in while you’re still in the kitchen finalizing the snack tray. You can even thank the delivery guy after multiple present drop offs! All you have to do is customize your settings and get real-time motion notifications1 when your doorbell is pressed or someone approaches your door. Just have your phone handy!

(Image credit: Ring)

Stick-Up Cam Pro - $179.99



This weather-resistant camera’s wire-free design offers incredible flexibility. Either indoors or outdoors, the crisp 1080p HDR video will let you check in on the gifts or see if a deer has eaten the carrot nose off the snowman in your backyard. With exact motion alerts, powered by radar technology, and 3D Motion Detection, you’ll be able to see the path someone took around your yard, when placed outdoors.

(Image credit: Ring)

Battery Doorbell Plus - $179.99



The Battery Doorbell Plus provides super clear HD+ of every person, every package, and every detail. With its Head-to-Toe Video, it offers a taller field of view. That way, you can see more of the folks who are stopping by or keep an eye on packages2 closer to your doorstep. Just like the Video Doorbell, this works on any home and is super easy to install.

(Image credit: Ring)

5-Piece Alarm Security Kit - $199.99



A perfect set for renters or smaller homes, this gift supplies added peace of mind for anyone during the holidays. It helps secure one door or window and gives one room motion detection. There are no tools required to install it, so it’s easy to put up and easy to take with you when you move. If you want even more backup, add a Ring Protect Pro subscription for optional Alarm Professional Monitoring3 in case of an emergency.

(Image credit: Ring)

Floodlight Cam Wired Plus - $199.99



These ultra-bright, motion-activated LED lights help you see more outdoors with their wide angle view. You’ll be able to see, hear, and speak to anyone on camera and it also includes a security siren you can sound from your phone. This gift is perfect for someone who wants to secure a larger outdoor area, like their backyard, driveway, or side yard. Plus it’s hardwired for non-stop power. No matter if you’re watching the kids make snow angels or keeping an eye out for an important delivery, you’ll have peace of mind.

(Image credit: Ring)

Indoor Cam 4 - $59.99



Small in size with lots of placement options, this versatile plug-in camera is ideal for any pet lover who wants to see and speak with their furry friend while away holiday shopping all day. The Manual Privacy Cover can make sure you maintain your privacy at home and the Customizable Motion Zones let you choose specific areas you want to cover. Plus you might just catch Santa putting the gifts under your tree.

(Image credit: Ring)

Connected Basic Kit - $179.99

Have a friend who recently moved into a new place? Get them started on the right food with this convenient and affordable bundle that will outfit their home with smart security! Featuring both the Video Doorbell and Stick Up Cam Battery, the easy installation and versatile placement options will protect their new space. With these popular options, your gift will help make their everyday a little easier.

Disclaimers

1. Package Alerts work best with medium-to-large shipping boxes. Envelopes, tubes, small boxes, and food deliveries may not be detected. Make sure you have Motion Detection enabled in the Ring app.

2. You can receive notifications when you’re logged into your Ring account as part of your Ring Protect subscription. Without a subscription, you will not receive them.

3. A compatible Ring Protect subscription is required to enroll in the Ring Alarm professional monitoring service. Professional monitoring service is available only within the U.S. (all 50 states, but not U.S. territories) and in Canada (excluding Quebec). Ring does not own its own professional monitoring center. Smoke and carbon monoxide monitoring is not available for a business or commercially zoned address. See Ring alarm licenses at: ring.com/licenses. Additional permit or false alarm fees may apply depending on your local jurisdiction. Additional charges may apply in areas that require permits or guard response service for alarm verification.

4. Ships to the US and Canada (except Quebec).