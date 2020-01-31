HP has already had a rocking lineup of thin-and-light laptops, from the premium HP Spectre x360 to the more economical Pavilion x360, giving computer users a great blend of power and portability. But with new 10th Gen Intel Core processors, all of that has jumped to the next level.

The 10th Gen Intel Core processors offer a suite of features that help deliver high-performance connectivity, enhanced productivity, improved efficiency, and delightful entertainment.

When you're working, the 10th Gen Intel Core processors can show their muscle and smarts in equal measure. They pair faster performance over their previous-generation counterparts with new AI features. HP new laptops will use Intel's AI to learn how you use your computer, and adapt to your uses. That's even more the case on models with Intel Optane memory H10 paired with a SSD, as the Optane memory will store your most frequently used apps and files for extra fast access. It learns and adapts to you, helping ensure your battery lasts even longer by prioritizing the processes you're focused on.

In some tasks, the 10th Intel Core processor AI can go even further. The AI can be especially helpful with image and video work, as it intelligently removes backgrounds in live video or tags subjects and identifies your best photos. The advanced AI works elegantly in Adobe Photoshop, with many one-click solutions to previously time-consuming tasks, like photo masking. Intel's 10th Gen Comet Lake processors deliver even more cores for the highest bar of performance in ultrabooks, making the HP laptops running them productivity powerhouses.

When you're done working, HP's 10th Gen Intel Core processor-powered laptops offer plenty of potential for entertainment as well. With select HP models, like this HP Envy x360, you can get high-resolution displays for vivid 4K HDR entertainment. And, thanks to long-lasting batteries in HP's ultrabooks, you can continue to enjoy your content while you're on the move. For HP ultrabooks packing Intel Iris Plus graphics, you can experience 1080p gaming in popular titles like Fortnite.

All of that computing performance wouldn't be worth as much if it didn't also come with dependable connectivity. Fortunately, that's just what HP has on offer with these Intel-powered devices.

With the 10th Gen Intel Core processors, Intel has built-in support for Wi-Fi 6. The new Wi-Fi chips deliver Gigabit+ speeds and improved reliability for best-in-class Wi-Fi performance. When you're trying to get work done online, stream your favorite movies and shows, or play intense online games, you can depend on Wi-Fi 6 to give you a strong connection. For wired connections, Thunderbolt 3 will offer you the best speeds over USB Type-C.