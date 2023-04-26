FAQs

Does Ride1Up offer free shipping? Ride1Up offers free shipping on all bikes shipped within the contiguous United States. The company uses GLS, FedEx, or UPS depending on your specific region. Shipping to Hawaii or Alaska starts at $400 per bike with some model exclusions.

What is Ride1Up's return policy? Ride1Up offers a 30-day return policy on its electric bikes with certain model exclusions. If within 30 days you're not satisfied with your bike, you can contact the company's support team and keep for a return. Ride1Up only charges a restocking fee for orders that are cancelled or shipments returned that were never opened, assembled, and tested. From your refund we will deduct the cost of cleaning and repairing any aspects of the bike that were damaged of left dirty by the buyer returning the bike. Buyer is responsible for the cost of return shipping and for safely packaging/returning the bike.

Does Ride1Up accept returns on Black Friday? Ride1Up offers aggressive holiday sales. As a result, all Ride1Up sales on Black Friday and Cyber Monday are final. This includes purchases made November 17 through November 30.

Can you test ride Ride1Up bikes? Ride1Up lets you test ride its bikes at participating locations. These bike shops are operated by independent owners who volunteer to offer test rides. You can look for the nearest test ride location on the Ride1Up website.

How do I contact Ride1Up customer service? Ride1Up customer support can be contacted via e-mail direct from the Ride1Up website. You can also call 888-494-1415 on Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PT).

Ride1Up Hints and Tips

Ride1Up coupon codes aren't the only way to save on your e-bike purchase. Here are other methods of saving.

Ride1Up occasionally takes from $100 to $250 off open box bikes or bikes that have been returned. All open/returned bikes are in like-new condition and working order unless otherwise noted. You can sign up via the Ride1Up website. Check out daily promos: Ride1Up offers discounts and promo codes direct from its website. Savings can take up to $200 off eligible bikes. You can browse current promos on the Ride1Up website.

Ride1Up offers discounts and promo codes direct from its website. Savings can take up to $200 off eligible bikes. You can browse current promos on the Ride1Up website. Take advantage of major holidays: Ride1Up has an annual blowout sale on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. These are the biggest retail holidays for the manufacturer and likely when you'll find the best deals.

Ride1Up has an annual blowout sale on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. These are the biggest retail holidays for the manufacturer and likely when you'll find the best deals. Test ride a bike: Take an ebike for a spin! Ride1Up lets you test ride its bikes at select locations. These locations are independent owners who volunteer to offer test rides. You can look for the nearest test ride location on the Ride1Up website.

How to use Ride1Up coupon codes

Ride1Up coupon codes can be entered during the checkout process. After adding an item(s) to your shopping cart, proceed to the view cart option. Underneath the product summary you'll see a field labeled "Coupon code." Click the box and manually enter your Ride1Up coupon. After entering, hit the "Apply" button and your coupon will be activated.

What are the best Ride1Up Bikes?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Core-5: The Core-5 is one of the best electric bikes you can buy. It's also one of the best budget electric bikes on the market thanks to its $1,045 price tag. In our Ride1Up Core-5 review, we called it an inexpensive electric bike that hits all the marks and solid proof that an e-bike doesn't have to be expensive or fancy to be reliable. It offers an attractive, comfortable ride that’s suitable for flat terrain. While its motor feels underpowered on steeper pitches, it still offers plenty of assist for navigating generally flat city streets.

Roadster: We called the Roadster the one of the best budget electric bikes for city commuters. The Roadster V2 looks like a regular, non-motorized commuter bike, but hides inside its frame a battery capable of delivering up to 30 miles of pedal-assisted power. At 33 pounds, it's also one of the lightest e-bikes we've tested. In our rides with the Roadster V2, we found it to be fast and fun on flat and rolling terrain, but was a bit hard to get going on hills, as it's a single-speed model, and its pedal assist lags a bit. Check out our Ride1Up Roadster V2 review for our full thoughts on the bike.

Turris: The Turris is another great value bike for commuters. In our Ride1Up Turris review, we said it offers far more punch than you might expect from a bike at this price ($1,295). That's due to its smart specs, great motor, and comfortable riding position. While the suspension fork feels unnecessary and distracting, the rest of the bike is super comfortable and the motor assist offers unexpectedly strong power. The assist kicks in quickly when you apply pedaling force, and only slightly less quickly when you throw on the throttle. We were surprised by how strong the motor felt on the higher settings (3-5). If you're looking for a reliable commuter ebike without breaking the bank, the Turris deserves your attention.