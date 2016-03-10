Best iPhone 6s and 6s Plus Cases
iPhone 6s Cases
The iPhone 6s and 6s Plus use a stronger aluminum and cover glass, but that doesn't mean these devices won't get damaged if they bounce off the pavement. Instead of letting that shiver run down your spine, stop this scenario from playing out by wrapping your phone in a case. Our top picks include everything from wallet cases that store your cards and clear cases that show off the design to shields that can survive 10-foot drops.
Editors' Note: If you've upgraded from an iPhone 6 or 6 Plus, your existing case may still fit, but that's not guaranteed. Apple says that its own silicone and leather cases are cross-compatible.
Silk Innovation Vault Slim Wallet Case
Who needs two things in your pocket when you can carry one? The Vault Slim Wallet Case securely stores your iPhone 6s or 6s Plus, but it does double duty as a billfold. It carries three cards, plus cash. A spring even helps keep the cards in place, if you drop the phone. You can choose from black, gray, gold, green or red.
i-Blason Clear Halo
Talk about barely there, the i-Blason Clear Halo is just enough protection to keep that phone from slipping from your hand while giving you a clear view of your iPhone's design. It's not meant to protect against big drops, but it will stop scratches. Also, the front, raised lip protects the phone's screen when placed face down.
Rokform Mountable Clear
Because sometimes you need to go hands-free with your iPhone, the Rokform Mountable Clear case easily attaches to strollers, golf carts, cars and bicycles. It snaps on and holds via magnets. A soft inner liner and tough, clear polycarbonate shell protects against bumps and scratches.
Verus High-Pro
Despite what some Apple fans might tell you, it is possible to enhance the design of the iPhone. The brushed-metal look of the Verus High-Pro case is sleek and slim but still offers solid protection. It features impact-resistant dual layers and is constructed from a combination of a soft, rubbery inside with a tough polycarbonate exterior. The bumper colors are available in blue, gold, light silver, dark silver and red.
CM4 Q Card Case
Available in black, gold, gray, green and red, the CM4 Q Card Case doesn't look like a traditional wallet case. From the front you wouldn't guess the back features a leather panel that hides three cards and some cash. This case also comes with a microfiber cleaning cloth and a one-year warranty.
Griffin Survivor Summit
Among the most rugged iPhone cases available, the Griffin Survivor Summit can handle anything you throw at it. It is sealed, so it can prevent rain, dirt, dust, mud and snow from doing any damage. The company's Impact Dispersion System means it can survive a 10-foot drop onto concrete. Yet, it's still thin enough to slide into a pocket.
Tech21 Evo Mesh Sport
Protecting your iPhone's edges doesn't have to mean outfitting it in a heavy-duty metal. The Evo Mesh Sport features Tech21's FlexShock material that protects against drops of 6.6 feet along the edges. The perforated back helps maintain a lightweight and thin profile. The colorful edging is available in black, blue, green and pink.
X-Doria Defense Lux
Designed to withstand even more than a military-grade drop test (MIL-STD-810G) of a 6.6-foot fall to concrete, the X-Doria Defense Lux is made from anodized machined aluminum. The inner layer is made of soft rubber with an impact-resistant polycarbonate backing. But it doesn't look like it is all business; the rear panel is available in silver or black carbon fiber, soft leather or crocodile skin.
Redbubble iPhone Cases
Art fans should check out Redbubble iPhone cases. These snap-on, hard plastic bumpers with inner silicon sleeves are designed by independent artists. For instance, the Pandalicious case was designed by brothers Francis and Laurence Minoza in Cebu City, Philippines. The marketplace coordinates the printing and shipping.
PopSlate Second Screen
With the PopSlate Second Screen you can add an E Ink display to the back of your iPhone 6s or 6s Plus. This always-on screen can display black-and-white images or helpful data such as scannable airline tickets, shopping lists or calendar alerts. It can also connect to IFTTT to pull in data from sources such as ESPN or Twitter.
Otterbox Symmetry Series
Sleek, thin and colorful, the Otterbox Symmetry Series for iPhone 6s and 6s Plus comes in a variety of styles, including polka dot, paisley and plain black. The beveled edge design helps protect the screen from falls, while the polycarbonate construction absorbs shock.
iLuv Jstyle Gala
The leather iLuv Jstyle Gala serves double-duty as your wallet and iPhone 6s/6s Plus case. Dual card flaps in a zippered compartment hold up to nine cards. Three pockets are ready to hold your money, and a button flap keeps everything together. Choose from red, pink, black and blue.
Lander Powell
The textured edges and ridged back on the Lander Powell iPhone 6s case are designed to help you keep your grip. But, if your butterfingers drop the phone, the raised bezel and ruggedized construction should help protect the device.
Olloclip Studio
Smartphone photographers should snatch up the Olloclip Studio case for their iPhone 6s or 6s Plus. It combines the company's 4-in-1 photo lens with a protective case. It comes with a finger grip for steadier shots, a 1/4-20 clip for attaching a tripod in landscape or portrait mode and a kickstand.
Case-Mate Charging Wristlet
Talk about stylish, the Case-Mate Charging Wristlet is the clutch you need for a night on the town. The best part: it comes with a 3,500 mAh battery to make sure you stay charged. Inside the pebbled leather, you'll find ID and card slots, as well as a pocket for cash.