Best iPhone 6s and 6s Plus Cases

iPhone 6s Cases

The iPhone 6s and 6s Plus use a stronger aluminum and cover glass, but that doesn't mean these devices won't get damaged if they bounce off the pavement. Instead of letting that shiver run down your spine, stop this scenario from playing out by wrapping your phone in a case. Our top picks include everything from wallet cases that store your cards and clear cases that show off the design to shields that can survive 10-foot drops.

Editors' Note: If you've upgraded from an iPhone 6 or 6 Plus, your existing case may still fit, but that's not guaranteed. Apple says that its own silicone and leather cases are cross-compatible.