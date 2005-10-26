Linksys Product Preview - WAP54GPE Wireless-G Exterior Access Point

Introduction

This time it's not the FCC website that provides a view of an upcoming Linksys product, but Linksys' own website instead. The

Figure 1: The WAP54GPE

It's an 802.11b/g access point housed in a weatherproofed, heated enclosure and powered via 802.3af Power over Ethernet. According to the User Manual available on the FCC website, it supports up to 8 wireless Virtual LANs (VLANs) as well as WDS-based wireless bridging (more on this shortly).

Figures 2 and 3 show the indicators on the front panel and connector ports on the top and bottom of the enclosure. If you choose to not use the built-in patch-style antenna, you can attach a single external antenna via single male N-type connector on the top.

Figure 2: WAP54GPE front panel

The single 10/100 Ethernet connector on the bottom panel provides connection to the user's wired LAN and also brings in power from an 802.3af compliant PoE source.