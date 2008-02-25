Trending

Class-action Lawsuit Blasts Microsoft's Vista Capable Designation

A federal lawsuit has been filed against Microsoft, claiming it falsely advertised various computers by calling them "Vista Capable" when their system specs didn't really meet the qualifications.

A judge announced over the weekend that it would accept the lawsuit. It attacks Microsoft for putting the "Vista Capable" certification on computers that could only run the most basic version of the operating system.

Thus, many PCs with the Vista emblem are in fact not able to run many of the Vista features that are advertised in step with the hardware. For example, the "Aero" interface, only available in the higher-end versions of Vista, is incompatible with some PCs marked as "Vista Capable".

US District Judge Marsha Pechman certified the lawsuit but said it could only look at the 2006 holiday season, when computers were branded with Vista certifications but the operating system had not yet launched. At issue is whether Microsoft created an artificial demand by tricking consumers.

Microsoft is reviewing the ruling, and does not comment on pending litigation.

28 Comments Comment from the forums
  • joex444 26 February 2008 01:57
    Jesus christ that's dumb.

    There was a DIFFERENT sticker called "Vista Premium Ready." Guess what that means? It does the high end stuff.

    People are smart as ... rocks.
    Reply
  • 26 February 2008 02:07
    ca·pa·ble
    ?adjective
    1. having power and ability; efficient; competent: a capable instructor.

    This isn't false advertising. This is what todays world is about as far as marketing. Companies "Blacksmith" phrases and words to get us consumers to purchase the product. As long as the machine can run Vista Home Basic there not faseley advertising. Yes, its bad business to not specify what version of vista it can and can not run. Thats there decision though. It's up to the consumer to ask questions or research the product. Also I don't remember ever seeing a "Microsoft" branded computer. if HP released a notebook with 512mb of ram instead 1GB and put a Vista Capable sticker on the thing how is that Microsofts fault. There many ways to look at this law-suit and debate it. I honestly think the consumer is to blame. We all want something for nothing, but the truth still stands "You get what you PAY FOR!"

    Robbie
    Business Owner
    IT Professional
    MCSE certified.
    Reply
  • 26 February 2008 09:18
    Robbie, as IT Professional and MCSE certified I would think that you would know that Microsoft is the one that set the standards for what a Vista Capable machine was. HP, Dell, etc just slapped the stickers on the machines that MS said qualified.
    Reply
  • 26 February 2008 09:42
    Regardless of who made the vista capable specs Robbie is still correct. Its up to the customer to inform themselves of what the advertising catch phrases actually means. You don't buy a Nissan Z expecting all the same features as the Infinity g35 just because their both built on the same platform by the same company (technically).
    Reply
  • todd99jp 26 February 2008 11:21
    No, Robbie is not correct. Nissan doesn't give the SAME name to two different cars, or put stickers on them to lead consumers to think they are identical. In fact, Nissan doesn't even explain to consumers that the two cars are built on the 'same platform.' Nissan is very up-front about the differences between the two cars, and consumers can easily distinguish between them. Just because some consumers will be able to see through the advertising BS (and I agree with you that consumers should be encouraged to find out all they can) that doesn't let Microsoft off the hook if the advertising was basically false. If you accept Robbie's argument then you accept that advertisers should be able to claim anything, since there is surely some web-forum out there that will set people straight if they were only able to find it. Also I disagree with joex444. Experienced PC users (and those used to Microsoft deception) might easily realize there are different versions of Vista, and different levels of performance. But what about consumers who are buying a first PC? They've heard that 'Vista' is the newest OS, and this PC has a sticker which says 'Vista Capable,' so they buy it. Maybe they didn't see any other PC with a 'Vista Premium Capable' sticker on it; maybe the shop didn't have any. To them 'Vista Capable' means Vista (whatever version) can run on this machine, and that turned out to be false. Microsoft could easily have foreseen this problem and made 'Vista Home Basic Capable' stickers, but they didn't. Gee, I wonder why...
    Reply
  • snajk 26 February 2008 12:16
    Well, Vista home basic is still Vista though, and a computer capable of running it is therefore Vista capable, right?
    Reply
  • nukemaster 26 February 2008 12:57
    Another stupid lawsuit.

    Vista basic IS vista.....
    Reply
  • randomizer 26 February 2008 13:00
    I think microsoft has the upper hand in this, look what it says on their site (I added some caps):

    "A new PC running Windows XP that carries the Windows Vista Capable PC logo can run Windows Vista. All editions of Windows Vista will deliver CORE experiences such as innovations in organizing and finding information, security, and reliability. All Windows Vista Capable PCs will run these CORE EXPERIENCES at a MINIMUM. Some features available in the premium editions of Windows Vista?like the new WINDOWS AERO user experience?MAY REQUIRE ADVANCED OR ADDITIONAL HARDWARE."

    Microsoft said that you may not be able to run Aero, so I don't think this has alot of ground to stand on. Of course the judge will probably side with the little guy anyway.
    Reply
  • todd99jp 26 February 2008 13:34
    Well, Vista home basic is still Vista though, and a computer capable of running it is therefore Vista capable, right?
    Yes, but Vista Premium is ALSO Vista, and many so-called 'Vista Capable' computers cannot run that. So on the face of it it's false advertising. The little Microsoft sticker (the one that specifically says 'Vista Capable') does not explain this distinction, and therefore falsely implies that the PC in question will run ANY version of Vista. If that's not the case (and it's not) then Microsoft must clarify the situation. Why is it incumbent on the consumer to find out every possible caveat? The sticker said 'Vista Capable,' the consumer bought it and a version of Vista, and the computer couldn't run it. False advertising, plain and simple.
    Reply
  • todd99jp 26 February 2008 13:47
    I think microsoft has the upper hand in this, look what it says on their site
    The question at hand isn't what it says on their website, but what it says on the sticker. If a company makes two TV ads, one which tells the truth and one which tells a lie, would it be a valid defense to simply say, 'hey, they told the truth in the OTHER ad, so it's ok'? Think about consumers who are not so PC savvy, and who might be buying a first PC. They go to the shop and buy a PC based largely on the advertising they are exposed to at the shop. If that advertising is false or misleading, it's no excuse to say that Microsoft was honest and upfront in some other media venue. Yes, PC savvy people understood right away that there were these distinctions. But Microsoft still falsely represented it's product (or certified PC makers to falsely represent products), and that is illegal. Imagine you were buying something besides a PC, say an expensive microwave oven. You get it home and discover that it doesn't have functions you were lead to believe it had at the shop. You'd be pissed, too.
    Reply