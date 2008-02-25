Class-action Lawsuit Blasts Microsoft's Vista Capable Designation

Redmond (WA) - A federal lawsuit has been filed against Microsoft, claiming it falsely advertised various computers by calling them "Vista Capable" when their system specs didn’t really meet the qualifications.
A judge announced over the weekend that it would accept the lawsuit. It attacks Microsoft for putting the "Vista Capable" certification on computers that could only run the most basic version of the operating system.
Thus, many PCs with the Vista emblem are in fact not able to run many of the Vista features that are advertised in step with the hardware. For example, the "Aero" interface, only available in the higher-end versions of Vista, is incompatible with some PCs marked as "Vista Capable".
US District Judge Marsha Pechman certified the lawsuit but said it could only look at the 2006 holiday season, when computers were branded with Vista certifications but the operating system had not yet launched. At issue is whether Microsoft created an artificial demand by tricking consumers.
Microsoft is reviewing the ruling, and does not comment on pending litigation.
There was a DIFFERENT sticker called "Vista Premium Ready." Guess what that means? It does the high end stuff.
People are smart as ... rocks.
?adjective
1. having power and ability; efficient; competent: a capable instructor.
This isn't false advertising. This is what todays world is about as far as marketing. Companies "Blacksmith" phrases and words to get us consumers to purchase the product. As long as the machine can run Vista Home Basic there not faseley advertising. Yes, its bad business to not specify what version of vista it can and can not run. Thats there decision though. It's up to the consumer to ask questions or research the product. Also I don't remember ever seeing a "Microsoft" branded computer. if HP released a notebook with 512mb of ram instead 1GB and put a Vista Capable sticker on the thing how is that Microsofts fault. There many ways to look at this law-suit and debate it. I honestly think the consumer is to blame. We all want something for nothing, but the truth still stands "You get what you PAY FOR!"
Robbie
Business Owner
IT Professional
MCSE certified.
Vista basic IS vista.....
"A new PC running Windows XP that carries the Windows Vista Capable PC logo can run Windows Vista. All editions of Windows Vista will deliver CORE experiences such as innovations in organizing and finding information, security, and reliability. All Windows Vista Capable PCs will run these CORE EXPERIENCES at a MINIMUM. Some features available in the premium editions of Windows Vista?like the new WINDOWS AERO user experience?MAY REQUIRE ADVANCED OR ADDITIONAL HARDWARE."
Microsoft said that you may not be able to run Aero, so I don't think this has alot of ground to stand on. Of course the judge will probably side with the little guy anyway.