Marvel's Avengers: Release Date, Trailer, Pre-Orders and More

It's taken the Avengers some time to assemble—two years of radio silence, to be exact—but they're finally here in their very own big-budget action adventure.



Square Enix has released more info regarding its Avengers game, which is being developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal, and there's good news: the game's coming out in 2020. So prep up for its release with the info below, including where to watch the latest trailer as well as pre-order the game.



When is Marvel's Avengers' release date?

Marvel's Avengers is currently set to release on May 15, 2020 for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia.



What's the latest Avengers trailer?

The latest Avengers trailer dropped at E3 2019 and gave us a lot of info about the game's story and gameplay.

Deftly interwoven with the trailer's cinematics are moments of third-person gameplay, which include Iron Man flying and firing his unibeam, Hulk running, jumping and smashing, and Thor bringing the pain with his classic hammer and lightning combo.



While these gameplay previews were brief and mixed in with a plethora of cutscenes, they definitely gave us an idea of not only the style and form of Marvel's Avengers' interactive component, but also how it will control. It looks like the animations and physics will all convey the same rich sense of heft and gravitas that Crystal Dynamics' and Eidos Montreal's other games are known for.



As for the game's plot, it appears to be another "what if normal folks arbitrarily decided to start disliking superheroes, ignoring their years of service all because of a single incident" story, like we've seen in recent movies such as Captain America: Civil War and Batman v Superman, as well as a gazillion comic book storylines. In this variation of the formula, Captain America is seemingly killed during an event that ruins the Avengers' reputation on their own holiday ("Avengers Day"), and over the following years the remaining Avengers must do their titular duty to avenge both him and a disheartened world while rebuilding their public image.



Though the plot sounds a bit derivative, we can at least look forward to it being carried by great voice performances, since the game's cast includes voice acting A-listers such as Nolan North as Nathan Drake—I mean Tony Stark and Troy Baker as Bruce Banner.



Avengers pre-order: which versions can I buy?

At the moment, pre-orders are pretty simple, since only a standard edition has been announced for Marvel's Avengers. You can pre-order the game for $59.99 on Xbox One and PS4.



Worth noting: If you pre-order on PS4, you'll get access to an early beta that'll be taking place at some point between now and May 15, 2020. Other PS4-exclusive goodies and perks have been hinted at but are yet to be officially announced.



Marvel's Avengers gameplay: what to expect



Thanks to Square Enix's E3 2019 conference, which you can watch here, we now know lots of things beyond what Marvel's Avengers' new trailer showed. The game is confirmed to offer four-player co-op and will have additional locations and characters added as free DLC post-launch. There will be no lootboxes (at least, that's what they said at the conference), which is good because rumors are swirling about the game having an emphasis on cosmetic customization options, thanks to a vaguely worded press blurb.



Speaking of rumors, observant fans have noticed there could be a connection between this game and Insomniac's 2018 Spider-Man game because in the latter, Spider-Man curiously mentions that the Avengers might not be in New York due to business on the West Coast. Is this the beginning of a Marvel Gaming Universe? An MGU, if you will? We, Tom's Guide, are coining that phrase, by the way. It is now coined. Officially. By us.



In terms of concrete details, that's about it for what we know at the moment. Still, May 2020 is quite far off and more news on the game is sure to be announced soon enough, so keep it posted to Tom's Guide for all the latest info on the potentially budding MGU and of course, Marvel's Avengers.

Credit: Square Enix

