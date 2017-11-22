2018 iPhone Could Have a First for Apple Phones

Sure, the iPhone X changed the look of Apple's smartphones, introducing the notch and adding a hand-full of new gestures to learn, but 2018's iPhones might feature improved reception.

According to a new report, all of the phones Apple ships next year will pack new antenna modules for faster, more stable connections.

This news comes from the latest investors note from famed Apple prognosticator Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities, reported by 9to5Mac. According to Kuo, Apple's next iPhones will feature antennas capable of supporting the 4x4 MIMO (multiple input, multiple output) standard, an advancement seen as a stop-gap measure between 4G LTE and 5G, which is expected in 2020.

The iPhone X and 8 both pack the previous 2x2 MIMO tech, and the jump looks to provide a significant reason to upgrade in 2018. In a test earlier this month, T-Mobile showed off how phones with 4x4 MIMO Gigabit LTE can download files much faster than those with 2x2, with the entire film Pulp Fiction landing on a phone in half as much time with 4x4 MIMO tech. With that kind of speed, you can expect web pages to load faster than you can say "What ain't no country I ever heard of," (we assume).

While 4x4 MIMO — also called Advanced LTE by some providers — is a first for Apple, it's not new in smartphones. In fact, this technology has already been available in the Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, LG V30, HTC U11 and Moto Z2 Force.

If you're on AT&T and thought your provider had already given you 5G service, it hasn't: you just have 4x4 MIMO. This year's "5G revolution" from AT&T is in name only, and happened despite getting raked across the coals by those who know better.