Here's Every Character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is coming on December 7, and its roster is going to be huge.
The game will feature every character in the history of the series (including guest characters like Sonic the Hedgehog, Snake and Ryu) as well as a few newcomers. This includes Inkling from the Splatoon series, Metroid boss Ridley, Castlevania hero Simon Belmont, Animal Crossing favorite Isabelle and "echo fighters" such as Street Fighter's Ken and Daisy from the Super Mario series.
As of Nov. 1, the Smash Ultimate roster is set at 70 characters, or 74 if you count the "echo" fighters. However, Nintendo did note that more fighters will arrive post-release as paid downloadable content.
Echo (ε) characters are those with almost identical move sets to another character. Many existing characters, like Mario and Link, are getting new moves, while it seems just about everyone will be re-balanced for the new game.
Here's every character based on Nintendo's official ordering:
1. Mario
2. Donkey Kong
3 Link
4. Samus
5. Yoshi
6. Kirby
7. Fox
8. Pikachu
9. Luigi
10. Ness
11. Captain Falcon
12. Jigglypuff
13. Peach
13ε. Daisy
14. Bowser
15. Ice Climbers
16. Sheik
17. Zelda
18. Dr. Mario
19. Pichu
20. Falco
21. Marth
21ε. Lucina
22. Young Link
23. Ganondorf
24. Mewtwo
25. Roy
26. Mr. Game & Watch
27. Meta Knight
28. Pit
28ε. Dark Pit
29. Zero Suit Samus
30. Wario
31. Snake
32. Ike
33. Squirtle (Pokémon Trainer)
34. Ivysaur (Pokémon Trainer)
35. Charizard (Pokémon Trainer)
36. Diddy Kong
37. Lucas
38. Sonic
39. King Dedede
40. Olimar
41. Lucario
42. R.O.B.
43. Toon Lnk
44. Wolf
45. Villager
46. Mega Man
47. Wii Fit Trainer
48. Rosalina and Luma
49. Little Mac
50. Greninja
51. Mii Fighter - Brawler
52. Mii Fighter - Swordfighter
53. Mii Fighter - Gunner
54. Palutena
55. Pac-Man
56. Robin
57. Shulk
58. Bowser Jr.
59. Duck Hunt
60. Ryu
60ε: Ken
61. Cloud
62. Corrin
63. Bayonetta
64. Inkling
65. Ridley
66. Simon Belmont
66ε. Richter Belmont
67. King K. Rool
68. Isabelle
69. Incineroar
70. Pirhana Plant