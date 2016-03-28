Smartphone Madness 2016: Microsoft Lumia 950 & 950 XL vs. Alcatel Idol 4 & 4S

Editor's Note: The voting is over, and we're on to the Final Four — and so is the Alcatel Idol 4. The Idol 4 and 4s took 65 percent of the vote to the 35 percent won by the Lumia 950 and 950 XL. Voting in the first semifinal match-up has begun, and you've got two days in this round to rally support for your favorite.



Three Final Four spots spoken for, one more to go. And it will either be Microsoft’s Lumia 950 or Alcatel’s Idol 4 claiming the last semi-final slot in this year’s Smartphone Madness.

Today’s showdown matches up phones that breezed through the first round. The Lumia 950 captured 71 percent of the vote in its battle against the Droid Turbo 2 while the Idol 4 pulled off the upset of the tournament thus far, upending the LG G5 with 73 percent of the vote.

Which phone will emerge victorious in this Aristocratic Eight match-up? The Lumia 950 makes the case that you don’t need anything more than a phone to get work done, thanks to a Continuum feature that lets you use this Windows 10 phone like it was desktop computer. The Lumia 950 and 950 XL were the first phones to feature Microsoft’s new mobile operating system, and they put Windows 10’s best face forward.

MORE: Read Our Review of the Microsoft Lumia 950

We’re still waiting to see what the Alcatel Idol 4 and 4s can deliver, but the success of the Onetouch Idol 3 last year makes us eager to see what these new phones can do with their beefier specs. We were also impressed by the phones’ slick design and programmable Boom button when we had some hands on time with the new models at Mobile World Congress.

MORE: Read Our Hands-On with the Alcatel Idol 4 and 4s

You get the chance to vote on the last semi-finalist. You have until 9 a.m. tomorrow to tell us if the Lumia 950 and 950 XL or the Idol 4 and 4s join the HTC One A9, Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, and BlackBerry Priv as the last four phones standing in Smartphone Madness. The Priv won a convincing victory in our last match-up, beating the Nexus 6P and 5X with 73 percent of the vote.

