If you signed up for a premium subscription to Spotify through an iOS in-app purchase, Spotify has some good news and some bad news. While you may be upset to learn you've been paying $3 more per month than you have to, it won't be difficult to drop the extra charge.

The money-saving news came from an email sent by Spotify, which says "In case you didn’t know, the normal Premium price is only $9.99, but Apple charges 30 percent on all payments made through iTunes." The email, which was sent after Apple's Music service hit the market, continues, "You can get the exact same Spotify for only $9.99/month."

MORE: Apple Music vs. Spotify: Streaming Services Compared

How To Avoid Paying The Apple Tax for Spotify

1. Open the App Store App, and tap the Apple ID button on the bottom of the Featured tab. (You can do this on a Mac or PC in iTunes, by opening the iTunes Store, and clicking on Account on the right-hand menu.)



2. Select "View Apple ID."

3. Under Subscriptions, tap "Manage."

4. Tap Spotify in this next screen (it's not in my list because I subscribe directly through Spotify already), and in the subsequent screen, turn off auto renew for Spotify.

5. Once your subscription ends, renew your paid subscription directly through Spotify at this website.

Henry T. Casey is a staff writer at Tom's Guide. Follow him on Twitter @henrytcasey. Follow us @tomsguide, on Facebook and on Google+.