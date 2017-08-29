11 Essential Tips for Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Super Mario Strategy

Don't let its cute characters fool you -- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is an honest-to-goodness strategy game oozing with tactical depth. And while this Switch game's turn-based action is easy to grasp, you'll have to think hard about every move if you want to avoid getting roasted by squads of nefarious Rabbids.

Fortunately, after spending hours in the trenches of Ubisoft's upside-down Mushroom Kingdom, we're here to help. Here are 10 essential tips for Mario + Rabbids, from mastering movement to turning Mario and his pals into adorably deadly war machines.