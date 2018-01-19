Nintendo Labo Bundles: Which Should You Pre-Order?

Nintendo’s Labo, two sets of DIY cardboard kits dubbed “Toy-Cons” that work in conjunction with the Nintendo Switch, are winning over the hearts and minds of makers everywhere. They’ll release on April 20, and there are two bundles to consider, as well as some decorations to personalize your cardboard peripherals.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Here’s your guide to what comes in each Labo set to help you decide which hobby kits are right for you.

Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The $69.99 Variety Kit will likely be the more popular of the two existing Labo kits. It includes templates for two RC cars, a fishing rod, a house, a motorbike and a piano. That means a whole bunch of cardboard, string, rubber bands, stickers and more.

Nintendo will also throw in software that teaches you how to build and test each of the toys, as well as games to play with each of them.

Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo’s Robot Kit is more expensive at $79.99 and comes with just one toy: a robot setup that you wear. But it looks far more complex than anything in the Variety Kit. You’ll get all of the cardboard, strings, rubber bands and more to build it, as well as a game to play as the robot.

While the Variety Kit’s software is rated E for everyone, the Robot Kit is rated E10+ for slightly older children, and the more difficult build is likely also suited for kids with a bit more patience.

Customization Set

The customization set comes with two stencils, two sticker sheets and some decorational tape to make Labo your own. At the moment, it’s not available for pre-order in the United States, but it will be $9.99 when it launches alongside both Toy-Con sets in April.