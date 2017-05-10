HP and Microsoft Partnering on Cortana Device

SEATTLE — Harman Kardon isn't the only company making hardware featuring Cortana, Microsoft's AI assistant. At its Build developer conference today (May 10), Microsoft said that it has a partnership with HP to make a device that will include the voice-powered assistant.

(Image credit: The Harman Kardon Invoke speaker. Credit: Harman Kardon)

There was no specific hardware announced during today's keynote, but Microsoft told the press that HP signed a deal to create hardware, while Intel will create reference platforms.

Microsoft spent time on stage discussing a new set of tools that developers can use to create skills for Cortana. The company has some catching up to do compared to Amazon's Alexa, which has more than 10,000 skills on its Echo speakers.

Harman Kardon will be the first to release a speaker with Cortana. Its device, Invoke, will release this fall, though there's no price or specific release date.

We're not yet sure what HP's upcoming device (or devices for that matter) will be. It could jump in the speaker market and compete with Harman Kardon, Google and Amazon, or it may be building a new type of device that utilizes Cortana that we haven't yet seen.